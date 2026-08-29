Tanzania swears in new Vice President Ndejembi

Dodoma. Former Minister for Energy Deogratius Ndejembi has been sworn in as Tanzania’s new Vice President, succeeding Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, who announced to resign from the position last week.

Mr Ndejembi took the oath of office at State House in Dodoma on Saturday, August 29, 2026, a day after the Parliament unanimously approved his nomination by the ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, President Samia Suluhu Hassan congratulated Mr Ndejembi on his new role and urged him to use the opportunity to develop wisdom and sound judgement as he takes on the responsibilities of the country’s second-highest office.

President Hassan also acknowledged the significant responsibility placed on Mr Ndejembi at a relatively young age, saying it could give him the energy and determination needed to execute his duties.

“By consensus, we decided that the position of Vice President should be returned to the youth so that we can continue nurturing them. It has moved from a young person and we have returned it to a young person,” President Hassan said.

Deogratius Ndejembi swears in as Vice President before Tanzania’s Chief Justice, George Masaju, at Chamwino State House in Dodoma on Saturday, August 29, 2026. PHOTO | COURTESY

She urged the new Vice President to focus on growing in wisdom rather than simply advancing in age.

“I ask you to grow, not in age but in wisdom. Do not be like a fish, whose intelligence deteriorates as it grows. Go and grow; I have given you a great responsibility and I believe you can do it,” she said.

Mr Ndejembi’s appointment was approved by Parliament on Friday, August 28, with all 324 MPs who voted supporting his nomination. There were no votes against the appointment.

He replaces Dr Nchimbi, whose resignation from the Vice President’s position was accepted by President Hassan last week.