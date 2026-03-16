Oil loading operations suspended at UAE's Fujairah port

Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Dubai. Oil loading operations have been suspended at the ​United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah, two ‌sources told Reuters on Monday, after a drone attack sparked a fire in the emirate's petroleum industrial ​zone.

Fujairah, located on the Gulf of ​Oman just outside the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠is typically a critical exit point for about ​1 million barrels per day of the UAE's ​Murban crude - a volume equivalent to roughly 1 percent of global demand.

Civil defense teams are currently working to ​control the blaze, the Fujairah government media ​office said in a statement, adding that no casualties have ‌been ⁠reported.

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The suspension marks the second major disruption at the vital bunkering hub in recent days. Operations at Fujairah had resumed on Sunday following ​a separate ​drone strike ⁠over the weekend.

The attacks come as the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran ​strangles shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, ​a ⁠narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that normally handles a fifth of the world's oil supply.

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