Oil loading operations suspended at UAE's Fujairah port

Dubai. Oil loading operations have been suspended at the ​United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah, two ‌sources told Reuters on Monday, after a drone attack sparked a fire in the emirate's petroleum industrial ​zone.

Fujairah, located on the Gulf of ​Oman just outside the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠is typically a critical exit point for about ​1 million barrels per day of the UAE's ​Murban crude - a volume equivalent to roughly 1 percent of global demand.

Civil defense teams are currently working to ​control the blaze, the Fujairah government media ​office said in a statement, adding that no casualties have ‌been ⁠reported.

The suspension marks the second major disruption at the vital bunkering hub in recent days. Operations at Fujairah had resumed on Sunday following ​a separate ​drone strike ⁠over the weekend.