Oil nears $100 as fresh Middle East strikes raise supply risks

New Delhi. Brent crude prices were trading close to $100 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since July, as escalating attacks across the Middle East fuelled concerns over disruptions to oil supplies from the region.
Brent crude futures rose 1.3% to $99.22 a barrel by 0614 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.2% at $94.13 a barrel.
Brent crude prices have jumped by a quarter since early August as hopes for a permanent resolution to the six-month-old war faded and as fighting flared again.