How soon is too soon? The fine line between networking and nagging

You meet someone at a networking event.

You have a good conversation. You exchange phone numbers, maybe you connect on LinkedIn, and you might even follow each other on Instagram.

The next morning, they DM you:

“Hi, it was nice meeting you yesterday. Please let me know if you hear of any job opportunities for me.”

Or:

“Can you introduce me to someone at your organisation?”

Or even:

“Please keep me in mind if there are any opportunities.”

And you’re sitting there thinking, We just met.

So how soon is too soon to start asking someone for favours?

There is a genuine argument for being direct. You went to the event to meet people. You made the effort to introduce yourself, exchange contacts and put yourself out there. If someone has access to an opportunity that could help you, asking about it can be a perfectly reasonable part of networking.

The question is where the line sits between making yourself known and making someone feel like you’ve already assigned them a responsibility.

That was the scenario we posed to our community, and the responses showed just how differently people approach professional relationships.

What the Community Had to Say

In our poll, 63 percent of respondents chose “Build the relationship first,” while 37 percent chose “Ask. That’s what networking is for.”

That 37 percent is worth paying attention to because there is a real logic behind it.

One reader explained:

“I think that’s the whole point of networking. Sometimes people pay an arm and a leg to attend these events precisely to meet people, build relationships and access opportunities. So I don’t think reaching out soon after is necessarily “too soon.” As long as you’re polite, respectful, reach out during appropriate hours, and aren’t making inappropriate or entitled demands.”

And honestly, there is something to that.

Networking is supposed to create access. Sometimes you meet someone once, tell them what you do, and that person happens to know exactly who you should speak to next.

Waiting six months to mention what you actually need can feel strange when your intentions were clear from the beginning.

But an immediate request can still leave a different impression.

What does the immediate ask communicate?

When we meet someone for the first time, we’re already making small judgments about them.

Are they genuine? Are they respectful? Do they seem interested in what I do? Are they easy to talk to? Do they understand professional boundaries?

We form these impressions quickly, often from very little information.

So imagine meeting someone, having a good conversation, exchanging contacts, and then receiving a message the next morning asking for a job.

The request itself might be reasonable.

The person receiving it may still wonder, Did they actually want to connect with me, or did they just want access to the people I know?

That feeling matters because professional relationships involve social capital. Your network represents relationships you have built over time. When you introduce someone to a colleague, recommend them for a role or put your name behind them, you are using some of that relationship capital on their behalf.

People tend to be more protective of that when they don’t know someone well.

That’s why the same request can feel perfectly normal coming from someone you’ve known for years and uncomfortable coming from someone you met yesterday.

Why are people so quick to ask?

There is psychology on the other side too.

For someone looking for work, opportunities can feel urgent. Unemployment, financial pressure and uncertainty can make any potential connection feel like something that needs to be acted on immediately.

This is where action bias comes into play.

When we’re anxious about a situation, taking action can feel better than waiting. You attend an event, meet someone who works somewhere you’d love to work, exchange contacts and suddenly you have a possible route in.

Your instinct is to act on it.

Ask. You never know.

There is nothing inherently wrong with that instinct.

The important part is understanding the size of the request you’re making.

“Please keep me in mind if you hear of anything in my field” gives someone information.

“Can you introduce me to someone in your organisation?” asks them to use a professional relationship.

“Can you help me get a job there?” asks for an even greater level of involvement.

The bigger the favour, the more trust it usually requires.

So, how do you follow up without becoming that person?

Start with the conversation you actually had.

If you spoke about entrepreneurship, send something related to what you discussed. If they gave you advice, follow up and tell them how useful it was. Give them something to remember you by besides the favour you want.

Be clear about what you’re looking for.

There is nothing wrong with saying you’re job hunting, looking for collaborators or hoping to move into a particular industry. People can’t think of you for opportunities if they don’t know what you’re looking for.

You can share the information without immediately turning it into an assignment for them.

Think about the size of the ask.

Asking someone to keep you in mind is relatively small.

Asking for an introduction is bigger because you’re asking them to bring another professional relationship into the picture.

Asking for a recommendation is bigger again because their reputation becomes part of that recommendation.

The more social capital you’re asking someone to use, the more important trust becomes.

Give people room to say no.

A professional connection shouldn’t feel like an obligation.

If someone doesn’t respond to your request, don’t keep sending reminders. If they say they aren’t able to help, accept the answer.

You never know when you’ll cross paths again, and being remembered as someone who was respectful and easy to deal with can matter.

Networking is still networking

There isn’t a universal waiting period before you’re “allowed” to ask someone for something.

Sometimes the person you meet today will introduce you to your next employer tomorrow.

Sometimes you’ll exchange numbers and never speak again.

Sometimes someone will be happy to help immediately. Sometimes they’ll need to know you better before putting their name behind you.

The more useful question may be: What am I asking this person to do for me, and what kind of relationship have we actually established?

A connection can open a door.

Your job is to know whether you’re knocking, asking where the door is, or handing the other person your CV and asking them to carry you through it.

And there’s a difference.

Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a replacement for professional therapy. If you are struggling with deep family conflict, burnout, or mental health challenges and want to dive deeper, please consider reaching out to a licensed therapist or mental health professional for personalized guidance.