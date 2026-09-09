Doctors’ union moves to support colleague injured in traffic police fracas

Dar es Salaam. The Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT) has launched a structured intervention to protect the health and legal rights of Dr Conrad Agonza Kahyoza, a Muhimbili National Hospital-Mloganzila specialist who was injured during an incident involving a traffic police officer in the city.

Dr Agonza, an internal medicine specialist, was involved in the incident with a traffic police officer identified as F.8886 SGT on September 8 in the Lugalo area of Kinondoni, according to MAT president Dr Alex Elifuraha Msoka.

According to Dr Msoka, the association contacted the Tanzania Police Force through the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander, SACP Murilo, and was informed that the matter was being handled at Oysterbay Police Station.

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“MAT has been informed by the Police Force that during the incident between Dr Agonza and the officer, Dr Agonza sustained injuries and was quickly taken to hospital for emergency medical treatment,” Dr Msoka said.

He said the doctor’s condition had since improved.

Beyond his treatment, the doctors’ body has also moved to provide legal support as the matter proceeds through the relevant authorities.

MAT said its members were following the legal proceedings and would facilitate immediate legal assistance, including support with bail where applicable.

The association said it was also working with Dr Agonza’s colleagues at Muhimbili National Hospital-Mloganzila and his family to monitor developments in the case.

“MAT, in collaboration with Dr Agonza’s colleagues at Muhimbili National Hospital-Mloganzila and his family, will continue to follow up on the matter and provide updates depending on the progress of the case,” the statement said.