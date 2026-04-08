Pope Leo praises Iran war ceasefire after criticizing Trump threat

Vatican City. Pope Leo on Wednesday praised the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, hours after calling U.S. President Donald Trump's threat against the population of Iran "unacceptable".
The pope, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the war in recent weeks, said he welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire with satisfaction and urged continued negotiation to bring a full end to the regional conflict.
"In light of these past hours of great tension for the Middle East and for the whole world, I welcome with satisfaction... the announcement of an immediate two-week truce," Leo, the first U.S. pope, said in his weekly audience.