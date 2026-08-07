Resurfaced rap video reveals New York City mayor Mamdani’s fluent Luganda and Ugandan heritage

An old video of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani rapping in Luganda has resurfaced online, reigniting interest in his deep ties to Uganda and his multicultural upbringing. Long before entering politics, Mamdani performed under the stage name Young Cardamom, collaborating with Ugandan rapper HAB on socially conscious hip-hop tracks that blended English, Luganda and other East African languages.





One of the songs, Kanda (Chap Chap), celebrated Uganda's multicultural identity while reflecting on his own background as a Ugandan-born son of Indian parents.



The resurfaced clip has attracted widespread attention on social media, with many Ugandans expressing pride that someone who once rapped in Luganda now leads America's largest city.



Born in Kampala, Mamdani spent his early childhood in Uganda before moving with his family to New York. He later transitioned from music into public service, serving in the New York State Assembly before becoming Mayor of New York City.