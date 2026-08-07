How AI is transforming access to healthcare for young Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam. For many adolescents, the biggest challenge in addressing personal health concerns is not the lack of information but the fear of being judged.

Questions about mental health, sexual and reproductive health, and substance use often go unasked as young people hesitate to approach parents, teachers or healthcare providers because of stigma and embarrassment.

To help bridge that gap, an artificial intelligence-powered WhatsApp chatbot known as Msiri Wangu is providing adolescents and young people in Tanga with confidential access to trusted health information.

Implemented through the Kijana Togora: Tunakusikiliza (Youth Speak: We Are Listening) project across all 27 wards of Tanga City under the TangaYetu Initiative and funded by Fondation Botnar, managed by Innovex Development Consulting and implemented in collaboration with the Tanga City Council.

According to Fondation Botnar Tanzania Resident Director and Country Representative, Dr Hassan Mshinda, said technology should not replace healthcare workers or families but help remove barriers that stop young people from seeking information.

“In many communities, discussions on mental health, sexual and reproductive health, and substance use remain difficult because of cultural norms and stigma,” he said.

He further added that trusted AI-powered platforms can give young people a confidential first step towards accessing accurate information before connecting them with appropriate health services when necessary.

His remarks come as Tanzania continues to embrace digital solutions, with mobile phones becoming an important source of information for many young people.

Public health experts believe such innovations can strengthen existing healthcare systems instead of replacing them.

AfyaCheck Foundation chief executive officer and public health specialist, Dr Isaac Maro, said the project demonstrates how technology can improve health communication when used responsibly.

“My experience with Kijana Togora: Tunakusikiliza has strengthened my belief that the future of public health communication lies in combining human connection with responsible technological innovation,” he shared.

He said integrating AI with the work of community health workers, healthcare providers and educators could help Tanzania build a more inclusive and youth-centred health system.

The platform provides information on mental health, sexual and reproductive health, alcohol and substance use prevention, as well as personal wellbeing. While the chatbot has attracted many young users, project implementers acknowledge that not everyone can access it.

Some adolescents still lack smartphones or reliable internet connectivity, highlighting the need to improve digital inclusion alongside technological innovation.

For community health workers, however, the chatbot is already changing how young people seek health information.

Community health worker Elizabeth Kipingu said many adolescents first use Msiri Wangu to ask sensitive questions because they feel safe and anonymous.

“Many young people tell us they first ask sensitive questions through Msiri Wangu because they feel safe and anonymous,” she said.

She said the information gives them confidence to speak to health workers or visit a health facility when they require further support.

“The chatbot is helping us reach young people who would otherwise remain silent,” she said.

Users say confidentiality is one of the platform’s biggest strengths.

One young woman said she initially doubted whether a chatbot could answer questions about her sexual and reproductive health.

“I was afraid to ask nurses because I thought they knew me and would judge me,” she said.

After using the platform, she said she received clear answers that helped her understand her situation and decide whether she needed professional medical care.

“It felt like talking to someone who listened without judging me,” she said.

Technology enthusiast Dominick Dismas said AI-powered assistants are helping young people overcome the fear that often prevents them from seeking healthcare.

“These tools provide a safe first point of contact, allowing young people to ask sensitive questions anonymously. They are not replacing doctors but creating a bridge between fear and action,” he said.

He said AI can provide basic health information and encourage children and adolescents to seek medical attention when they feel uncomfortable discussing their symptoms.

“This is especially important for mental health, sexual and reproductive health and other conditions that many young people find difficult to discuss openly,” he said.

Mr Dismas, however, cautioned against relying on AI alone.