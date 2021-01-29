Russia can produce up to 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses a month

By Agencies More by this Author

Moscow can produce about 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses a month in the special economic zone "Technopolis Moscow," Moscow Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov said on Wednesday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"On the platform of the special economic zone "Technopolis Moscow" active in the city, we have created a state-of-the-art vaccine production that supposes a full production cycle, in an unprecedently short time, a little over three months, in cooperation with the R-Pharm company," he said. "We expect to begin producing the first batches by late February. The maximum production capacity of this plant is up to 11 mln vaccine doses a month," TASS quoted him as saying.

He added that the factory will need some time to reach full capacity. "We expect that even in the coming months, the production will reach several million vaccine doses. As for the production company itself, they are considering exporting their product," Yefimov concluded.

Moscow launched COVID-19 vaccination on December 5, 2020. Moscow residents can sign up for vaccination online. In total, city officials plan to vaccinate about 6-7 million people. The local government may also consider giving preferences to those who have gotten the vaccine.

The groups of citizens eligible for receiving the vaccine is being expanded constantly. Elderly residents of the Russian capital and people with chronic diseases can also be inoculated with the vaccine if they wish to do so.

There are about 100 vaccination sites in Moscow state clinics and a number of private clinics. The Moscow government is constantly expanding the list of population groups eligible for getting the vaccine.