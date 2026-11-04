Russia hits power stations in Ukraine's regions of Kyiv, Zhytomyr

Russia has hit two power stations in Ukraine's regions of Kyiv and Zhytomyr, the Russian defence ​ministry said on Telegram on Wednesday, keeping up ‌nearly daily strikes on its neighbour's energy facilities amid falling temperatures.

The strikes, which also targeted a cargo vessel at sea near ​Odesa, follow Tuesday's bombardments with missiles and drones that ​knocked out power to swathes of Ukraine, a ⁠week before US-brokered peace talks were set to ​resume.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russia hit the regions of Poltava, ​Dnipro, Kirovohrad and Rivne, in addition to the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine's emergency service and local officials said in statements on the ​messaging app.

Related international Russian bombing kills 26 in village in southeastern Ukraine

Russia-held Crimea ordered power cuts after an accident ​outside the region, a Moscow-installed official said, and a drone attack ‌near ⁠the southern city of Krasnodar next to Crimea set fire to a logistics hub of Russian retailer Ozon.

The cause of the incident in the peninsula Russia annexed ​from Ukraine in ​2014 was ⁠not immediately clear. The neighbours deny deliberately targeting civilians in the war that started ​with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.