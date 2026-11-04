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NECTA Examination Results: Standard Seven pass rate rises to 85.22 percent
Universities in Tanzania urged to make research more relevant to public
Wednesday, November 04, 2026
- 4 min read
By
Jacob Mosenda
Senior Journalist with The Citizen
Mwananchi Communications Limitted
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Fuel prices rise across Tanzania, piling pressure on consumers
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