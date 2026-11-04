Universities in Tanzania urged to make research more relevant to public

Dar es Salaam. Universities in Tanzania should make research more relevant to society by involving policymakers from the start, prioritising practical impact over academic recognition and making findings accessible to the public through mainstream and digital media, experts have stated.

They say addressing the longstanding gap between research production and its application will require universities to rethink how they conduct, fund, communicate and measure research, rather than concentrating mainly on academic publications.

The recommendations emerged during a panel discussion at the Aga Khan University (AKU) Author’s Day 2026 in Dar es Salaam on November 2, held under the theme From Knowledge to Impact.

The discussion highlighted a persistent challenge in Tanzania, where valuable findings often remain in academic journals, libraries and institutional databases, with limited visibility among policymakers, industries and the communities they are intended to serve.

Assistant Professor and Head of Research, Medical College Associate at AKU, Dr Mariam Noorani, said universities needed to change their approach by involving communities, government and industry in identifying research priorities and shaping projects.

She advocated the quadruple helix model, which brings together academia, government, communities and industry to ensure research responds to actual development needs.

“The traditional model is that, as a researcher, I decide my area of research interest, I do my studies, I publish my paper and my work is done. But if we are going to achieve that vision (Vision 2050), our approach as universities has to change,” she said.

Dr Noorani argued that research priorities should be informed by the problems communities want solved, rather than being driven mainly by individual academic interests or the desire to produce publications.

She also challenged universities to change promotion systems that reward researchers largely according to the number of papers they publish, saying recognition should increasingly depend on the difference their work makes in society.

“As long as we stick to the traditional model of ‘publish or perish’, we are not doing service to our communities. Research is no longer about publishing. It is about making an impact,” she said. On translating research into policy, Professor Emeritus of Paediatrics at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), Prof Karim Manji, said researchers needed to involve decision-makers from the beginning of their projects instead of approaching them only after completing their studies.

“Number one, you have to engage the policymakers from day one,” he said.

He explained that early engagement allows researchers and government institutions to identify priority challenges together, build ownership of the findings and improve the chances of recommendations being adopted.

However, he warned that research findings could fail to influence society when universities do not plan and budget for communicating them.

“By the time you finish and publish a very beautiful, impactful scientific paper, the dissemination has no money. So you can’t disseminate,” he said.

He urged universities to make research communication a core component of project planning and establish lasting partnerships with institutions capable of taking evidence to decision-makers.

Making research findings visible was another major recommendation. Associate Professor at AKU’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, Prof Tumbwene Mwansisya, said universities needed to move beyond relying on academic journals and conventional repositories.

“We must publish findings through accessible digital repositories, websites, mainstream media, social media, radio and podcasts. Make research open access, including providing simplified summaries and short explanatory videos, would also enable the public to understand and use the knowledge generated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Professor at AKU’s Institute for Educational Development, Dr Winstone Massami, emphasised the need for, “universities should work more closely with industries to develop practical solutions to production challenges.”

The experts also called for stronger domestic research funding mechanisms to reduce excessive dependence on donor priorities and funding conditions.