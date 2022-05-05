Shias maintain protests demanding UN intervention in atrocities

By Agencies More by this Author

The Shia minority in Pakistan, on Friday held protests in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow demanding UN intervention to analyse crimes and discrimination towards them.

The protests carried out by the All India Shia Hussaini Fund (AISHF) concerned banners and placards condemning discrimination and atrocities towards Shias in Pakistan, calling it a “state conspiracy”.

A petition carrying 7000 signatures has additionally been ready by the group to be despatched to the United Nations (UN). The petition calls for the UN’s intervention within the alleged crimes and discrimination towards the Shia minority in Pakistan.

The occasion was held amidst studies of a number of anti-Shia incidents that occurred in Pakistan, over the previous few weeks. A latest bomb blast at a Shia mosque in Peshawar killed over 60 folks.

There have been focused assaults towards the Shias at each particular person and group ranges. Hate crime towards Shias can also be on an unprecedented rise within the nation.

Pakistan is a Sunni dominant nation the place Shias allege that they aren’t handled at par with different residents.

Aside from the Shias, different minority teams together with folks of different faiths like Hinduism and Christianity, in addition to different sects of Islam are common targets of Sunni fundamentalists.

Shias allege that the discrimination towards them occurs underneath the patronage of the authorities. The group members search worldwide cognizance of the problem with a purpose to provoke and guarantee justice for the Shias.




