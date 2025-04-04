Trump proposes $5 million 'Gold Card’ for foreigners seeking US citizenship

You want to become an American citizen? Well, all you need is $5 million (Sh13 billion).

US President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a new proposal aimed at providing immigrants a fast-track pathway to citizenship in exchange for a $5 million investment.

"You know what that is?" Trump asked while holding up a sample of the card. "It's the gold card—the Trump card. For $5 million, this can be yours."

The card displayed by President Trump featured his image and signature, along with the label "The Trump Card" and a marked purchase price of $5 million.

This proposed card appears to be part of a broader initiative to attract foreign investors by offering them expedited U.S. citizenship. It builds on the existing EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which offers green cards to foreigners who invest significantly in U.S. businesses and help create jobs.