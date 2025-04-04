Trump proposes $5 million 'Gold Card’ for foreigners seeking US citizenship
You want to become an American citizen? Well, all you need is $5 million (Sh13 billion).
US President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a new proposal aimed at providing immigrants a fast-track pathway to citizenship in exchange for a $5 million investment.
"You know what that is?" Trump asked while holding up a sample of the card. "It's the gold card—the Trump card. For $5 million, this can be yours."
The card displayed by President Trump featured his image and signature, along with the label "The Trump Card" and a marked purchase price of $5 million.
This proposed card appears to be part of a broader initiative to attract foreign investors by offering them expedited U.S. citizenship. It builds on the existing EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which offers green cards to foreigners who invest significantly in U.S. businesses and help create jobs.
Established by Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program is administered by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). According to the USCIS, the goal of the program is to “stimulate the US economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors.”