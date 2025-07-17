Strategis launches BIMA YA TREKTA cover: A new era for Tanzanian farmers

In a bold move to strengthen Agriculture which is the backbone of Tanzania’s economy, Strategis Insurance has launched BIMA YA TREKTA, a specialized product designed to safeguard agricultural machinery and equipment, marking yet another milestone in the company’s growing portfolio of agribusiness solutions.

Agriculture remains the largest employer in Tanzania, providing livelihoods for over 65% of the population and contributing significantly to GDP. Yet, the sector is frequently vulnerable to risks from unpredictable weather patterns to equipment failure that threaten farmer productivity and national food security.

Recognizing these challenges, Strategis has showcased its long standing commitment to the sector. “Agriculture is not just a sector. It is the heartbeat of our economy, the soul of our rural communities, and the promise of a self-sufficient Tanzania,” said Dr. Flora Minja, Group CEO at Strategis Insurance.

Last year, the company introduced Mtetezi, an agricultural insurance product that protects farmers against losses from various risks including windstorm, excessive rainfall, heat wave, hail, flood, drought, pest and diseases.

Strategis Insurance Group CEO, Dr. Flora Minja (centre), in a group photo with Strategis Insurance employees during the official launch of BIMA YA TREKTA.

The launch of Mtetezi was met with widespread enthusiasm, with farmers and agricultural stakeholders praising its relevance and responsiveness to on-ground realities. Building on that momentum, BIMA YA TREKTA enters the market with a sharper focus on protecting one of the most critical but often overlooked components of modern farming, the tools and machinery that keep farms running.

This new cover includes protection for tractors, planters, harvesters, and other essential farming equipment, helping farmers to bounce back swiftly from damage or breakdowns.

According to Strategis, the product is designed with affordability, accessibility, and practicality in mind ensuring it works for both smallholder and large-scale farmers. This product also extends to support the driver with medical expenses upon accident or even funeral expenses upon accidental death of the driver while operating the equipment.

“Innovation is at the core of what we do, we believe that by investing in insurance solutions that reflect the daily realities of farmers, we are helping to lay the groundwork for a more resilient agricultural sector.” Said Mr. Jabir Kigoda who is the CEO Non-Medical Division at Strategis.

The launch comes at a time when Tanzania is pushing for modernization in agriculture to meet both local food demand and global market opportunities. Experts have long advocated for improved risk management tools, especially in rural areas where farming continues to be both a livelihood and a legacy. Strategis’ move is expected to complement the Government initiatives aimed at mechanizing agriculture, improving access to finance for farmers, and strengthening food systems.

The CEO of the Non-Medical Division at Strategis, Mr. Jabir Kigoda, speaks to journalists during the official launch of BIMA YA TREKTA.

By reducing the financial burden of equipment loss or damage, BIMA YA TREKTA is likely to encourage more farmers to adopt modern farming technologies without fear of setbacks.

As the agricultural calendar progresses and farmers prepare their fields for the upcoming season, BIMA YA TREKTA offers a safety net, one that ensures that hard work and investment are not left to chance.