Trump says Canada's Bombardier must build jets in US or lose market access

Toronto/Montreal. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Canadian private jet maker Bombardier ‌would no longer be allowed to sell its planes in the United States unless it started manufacturing in the country.

"NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a 'piggybank',” ​he said.

Trump made the post as a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa esclates, part of the near-global tariff wall in his ​second term that has drawn complaints from many US trading partners.

Canada is set to introduce a wave of counter-tariffs ⁠against the US on Tuesday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how Trump would enforce the action ​or the steps he would take to bar deliveries of Bombardier jets, which have been approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The planemaker's jets ​also comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal that Trump helped implement.

US aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia said he did not believe any business jet customers would cancel Bombardier orders and he did not see how Trump could stop them from being sold. Aboulafia, managing director of AeroDynamic Advisory, an aerospace management consulting firm, pointed ​out that most Bombardier private jets use US engines, which are produced by both Honeywell Aerospace.

Aerospace has largely emerged unscathed from ​Trump's tariff war, with the flow of parts and planes not currently affected by duties. According to US trade group Aerospace Industries Association, the country's aerospace ‌and defense ⁠sector has a $109.2 billion trade surplus, with exports up 25% on an annual basis in 2025.

Like the USauto sector, which depends on parts production by its northern neighbor, aerospace is highly integrated.





Tesla started offering rides in its driverless Cybercabs, which feature neither a steering wheel nor pedals.

Bombardier, the Montreal-based rival of US business jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace has an American workforce of 3,500, and a US footprint of 2,800 suppliers, along with factories and service centers in the country. The company is now adding its ​sixth US service center and produces ​wings for its flagship Global 8000 ⁠jet in Texas.

Bombardier said in a statement late on Monday that it spends more than $2.5 billion with U.S. suppliers each year.

"Our plan is to continue to invest in our people, our customers and the communities ​in which we operate across the country," the company said of the United States.

Bombardier also has a ​defense division with ⁠a US-based factory in Kansas where it prepares Canadian-manufactured planes for special-mission purposes. About half of the fleet of 5,100 aircraft operated by Bombardier customers is located in the US

January, Trump said the US was decertifying Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened 50% import tariffs on all aircraft ⁠made in ​Canada until the country's regulator certified a number of planes produced by Gulfstream. Neither occurred, ​but the next month, Canada certified several Gulfstream planes.