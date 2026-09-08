Tanzania to host first Women's Parliamentary Conference in November

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will host the first Women's Parliamentary Conference (WPC) in November, bringing together women parliamentarians, male parliamentary champions of gender equality, policymakers, civil society, development partners and other stakeholders from the Great Lakes Region to develop a common agenda on peace, security and inclusive development.

The conference, organised by the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR) in collaboration with the Parliament of Tanzania, will be held from November 2 to 5 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam.

About 250 participants from the 12 ICGLR member states are expected to attend.

The conference comes as the Great Lakes Region continues to face challenges including conflict, displacement, armed group activity, poverty and competition over natural resources—issues that cross national borders and require coordinated regional responses.

The FP-ICGLR was established in 2008 as the parliamentary arm of the ICGLR, which was created in response to conflicts that affected the region during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Forum seeks to translate regional commitments on peace, security, democracy, governance, development and integration into national legislation, policies and action.

Its Secretary General, Ambassador Dr Deo Osmund Mwapinga, is the first Tanzanian to hold the position.

“Your participation offers an opportunity to contribute your voice, expertise and ideas to the regional agenda for action,” Ambassador Mwapinga said, inviting stakeholders to participate in the conference.

He said the gathering would provide an opportunity to turn shared regional commitments into practical action benefiting women, communities and future generations.

Tanzania’s selection as host reflects its longstanding contribution to regional peace efforts and its experience in women’s political leadership.

The country has had women serve in key parliamentary positions, including Anne Makinda, who became the first woman to serve as Speaker of the National Assembly in 2010. Dr Tulia Ackson became Speaker in 2022 and later served as President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), becoming the first Tanzanian to lead the global organisation of national parliaments.

President Hassan, Tanzania’s first female Head of State, also represents the country’s experience with women in senior public leadership.

The conference will focus on strengthening women’s participation and influence in parliamentary decision-making, peace and security and sustainable development.

According to the IPU, women accounted for an average of 28 percent of parliamentarians in the Great Lakes Region as of July 2025, highlighting the continuing gap in women’s representation in political decision-making.

The conference will provide women parliamentarians with a platform to share experiences, build alliances and develop joint legislative and policy responses to regional challenges.

Its significance goes beyond increasing the number of women in parliament. It is also intended to strengthen women’s influence over decisions affecting peace, security and development.

Parliamentary diplomacy will be central to the discussions, providing legislators from different countries with an avenue to maintain dialogue, build trust and promote common responses to challenges that affect the region.

Civil society organisations, researchers, development partners, young leaders and private-sector representatives are also expected to participate through discussions, exhibitions and side events.

Ambassador Mwapinga said the conference should help connect regional commitments with practical policies and initiatives.

“We invite you to join us in Tanzania to help turn our shared commitments into meaningful change for women, communities and future generations,” he said.