Trump says he may move White House press corps

Washington. US President Donald Trump has said he may relocate the White House press corps, while dismissing reports that he plans to remove the press briefing room to restore a historic swimming pool.

In a social media post on Saturday, Mr Trump rejected a report that he intended to replace the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room with a swimming pool, saying he had never “even thought to do such a stupid thing”.

However, he suggested that journalists could be moved to another location.

“I may move the Fake News to a less obnoxious location,” he said.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Mr Trump had urged then-White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in August to move news conferences out of the briefing room, although the proposal was not implemented.

According to the report, Mr Trump preferred to restore an indoor swimming pool that was installed during the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The pool was later replaced by the press briefing room during President Richard Nixon’s administration.

The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, following media reports that US President Donald Trump is considering evicting the press from the media workspace and restoring the indoor swimming pool Franklin D. Roosevelt installed in 1933, Washington, DC, US, October 21, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

Mr Trump has repeatedly accused US media organisations of reporting unfairly on his administration.

Last month, he briefly barred journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House grounds, warning that other outlets could face similar restrictions.

Free speech advocates criticised the move, arguing that it threatened constitutional protections for a free press.