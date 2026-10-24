Lissu threatens hunger strike over access to lawyers









Dar es Salaam. Chadema chairman Tundu Lissu has threatened to begin a hunger strike on Monday and stop taking his prescribed medication in protest against what the opposition party describes as prison authorities’ failure to comply with a High Court order on confidential access to lawyers.

The decision was announced by Chadema’s chief legal counsel, Dr Rugemeleza Nshala, at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters, in Dar es Salaam, on Saturday.

Dr Nshala said Mr Lissu had resolved to refuse food and medication because prison authorities at Ukonga Prison had allegedly continued to require his meetings with lawyers to take place within hearing distance of prison officers, despite a court ruling directing that such conversations should remain confidential.

The High Court, in a ruling delivered on October 16, 2026, by a three-judge panel, directed prison authorities to allow detainees to communicate privately with their lawyers, while permitting officers to observe the meetings for security purposes.

The court also ruled that legal documents could be inspected but should neither be read nor confiscated.

However, Dr Nshala said, the conditions at Ukonga Prison had remained unchanged, prompting Mr Lissu to take the planned action to compel authorities to implement the ruling.

“The court directed that an accused person has the right to meet and speak with their lawyer without prison officers listening to the conversation, although they may observe them, but the prison authorities are openly violating that order,” Dr Nshala said.

He described the alleged failure to implement the ruling as a violation of Mr Lissu’s rights and a challenge to the authority of the courts.

Dr Nshala said Mr Lissu’s lawyers visited him on October 17 and 18 but were required to hold their discussions in the presence of prison officers.

He said the same situation arose when he visited the prison on Friday October 23. He arrived at about 1pm but was allowed to get in at around 4pm.

Dr Nshala said he was subsequently informed that Mr Lissu had declined to meet him because the proposed meeting would not be confidential.

“Lissu said that, in accordance with the court order, he would not agree to a conversation that violated the order. He argued that participating in such a meeting would mean that he, too, was violating the court’s directive,” Dr Nshala said.

He maintained that Mr Lissu’s planned hunger strike was intended to pressure the authorities to respect the court’s decision, arguing that judicial orders should be implemented once issued.

Contacted by Mwananchi, Commissioner General of Prisons Jeremiah Katungu said he would investigate the allegations.

“This is the first time I am receiving this information from you, the reporter. What I know is that the matter was taken to court and a decision was made. I will follow up with our colleagues to establish what happened and how the matter can be addressed,” he said.

Chadema raises welfare concerns

Chadema secretary general John Mnyika said Mr Lissu had also expressed concerns about the food provided at the prison, citing his alleged lack of confidence in the authorities’ handling of the court order.

“He said that, given the way the court order was being disregarded, he had no confidence in the food he was being given at the prison and had therefore decided to refuse it,” Mr Mnyika said.

Mr Mnyika called on human rights advocates and other supporters to stand with Mr Lissu to press for the protection of detainees’ rights across the country.

Mr Mnyika also raised concerns over the case of Chadema member John Pambalu, whom he said had recently been arrested and charged. He alleged that restrictions on visits by relatives and access to recognised lawyers raised further questions about detainees’ rights.

He said the party was assessing the situation before deciding on further measures to push for detainees to be allowed to meet their lawyers and relatives in accordance with the law.

At the press conference, Dr Nshala cited Article 26(1) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, which requires every person to comply with the Constitution and the laws of the country.