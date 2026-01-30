Trump says he plans talks with Iran as US sends warship to region

Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he plans to hold discussions with Iran, even as Washington dispatched a powerful warship to the Middle East and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth affirmed that the military is ready to act on the president’s orders.

Speaking to reporters, Trump did not provide details on the timing or who would lead the talks. “I am planning on it, yeah,” he said, adding that it would be preferable not to use the deployed ships.

U.S. officials say Trump is reviewing options but has not yet decided on military action. Tensions with Tehran have escalated in recent weeks following the Iranian government’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Trump has repeatedly warned that the U.S. would respond if Iran continued to target protesters or resumed its nuclear program, particularly after June air strikes by Israeli and U.S. forces on key nuclear sites.