Trump says Russia to supply diesel to US, global markets

Washington. US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia had agreed to supply diesel to the US and global markets to help lower fuel prices, as his administration temporarily eased sanctions on Russian fuel imposed over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Diesel, widely used in agriculture, home heating and road transport, is trading near record levels, posing a political risk for Trump’s fellow Republicans ahead of the November 3 congressional elections. Prices fell following the announcement, although analysts said the deal might not be enough to sustain a decline.

Trump said on social media that he had a “highly successful” discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they agreed that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel to US and global markets, equivalent to about 2.25 million barrels.

The US exports about 1.5 million barrels of diesel a day.

After the call, Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy for Putin, praised cooperation between Russia and the US in a post on X. Sources familiar with the matter said Dmitriev had asked US officials during a visit to Washington last month to grant all major Russian oil companies licences to export diesel to the US market.

In October 2025, the US imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies over Moscow’s war against Ukraine, which began in 2022. The renewed diesel exports could generate billions of dollars in revenue for Russia, potentially helping Putin finance the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised the deal, announced while a Ukrainian delegation was in the US to discuss ways to resolve the conflict, describing it as a “weak decision on the part of strong partners”.

“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world. Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy,” he said on X.

The deal also drew criticism from US lawmakers, including Republican Representative Don Bacon, who urged Trump to implement recently passed sanctions rather than ease existing measures.

“Now is the time to use those sanctions to squeeze Putin’s war machine, not reward a dictator by putting more money in his hands while he continues targeting and killing Ukrainian civilians,” Bacon said on X.

The US Treasury Department issued a licence allowing imports of Russian diesel until April 7.

Trump said Russia would supply another 500,000 tonnes in November, followed by a further one million tonnes “immediately thereafter”. He added that more supplies would follow, depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries, some of which have been damaged by Ukrainian attacks.

Analysts question impact

Analysts said the agreement was unlikely to deliver sustained reductions in fuel prices.

“I cannot overstate how much of a nothing burger this is,” Rory Johnston, an oil market researcher and founder of CommodityContext.com, said on X. He added that Russia typically exports much larger volumes of diesel when its refineries are not under attack.

“It’s clearly not a fix, but another stream to aid a very tight diesel market,” said Jim Mitchell, an analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Diesel prices, which are a major driver of inflation, have risen by 70 percent since the US and Israel launched the war with Iran on February 28.

The conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have intensified pressure on global fuel supplies, pushing average US diesel prices to $6.28 a gallon on Thursday, according to motoring organisation AAA.

Prices have remained high despite two recent measures by Trump to increase supplies: pressuring allies to release emergency reserves and expanding access to tax-exempt red-dyed diesel, normally used in agricultural equipment.

US diesel futures fell by almost five percent following news of the deal, trading at $4.64 a gallon.

“Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority,” Trump said.

US considers boosting production

Three industry sources said on Friday that Trump would issue a directive in the coming days requiring some US department heads to identify ways to control diesel prices.

The directive, which could take the form of a presidential memorandum, would seek to bypass local and state regulations restricting energy production and invoke the Cold War-era Defence Production Act to increase oil and fuel output.

Under the Act, the president can authorise government-backed loans or loan guarantees to expand domestic manufacturing of critical materials. It also allows companies to be required to prioritise government contracts for essential goods.

The White House has been considering how to use the Act to expand refining capacity as the war with Iran exposes US vulnerability to supply disruptions and price increases.