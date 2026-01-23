Trump withdraws Canada’s invitation to join Board of Peace

Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday withdrew an invitation for Canada to join his Board of Peace initiative, a body aimed at addressing global conflicts.

The decision followed remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he criticised powerful nations for using economic integration and tariffs as political leverage.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the board was rescinding its invitation to Canada, describing the Board of Peace as “the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled”.

Neither Carney’s office nor the White House immediately commented on the move. Last week, Carney’s office had confirmed that Canada had been invited and was planning to accept.

Carney received a standing ovation in Davos after urging countries to accept the end of what he described as a rules-based global order. He also said Canada’s recent trade agreement with China demonstrated how “middle powers” could cooperate to avoid being dominated by larger economies.

Trump responded sharply, saying Canada “lives because of the United States” and suggested Carney should be grateful for past U.S. support.

The withdrawal came just hours after Trump formally launched the Board of Peace, which was initially intended to help consolidate a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Trump, permanent members are required to contribute $1 billion each to fund the board. He said the body would work in coordination with the United Nations.

The board’s creation was endorsed by a United Nations Security Council resolution linked to Trump’s Gaza peace plan. A UN spokesperson said UN engagement would be limited to that framework.