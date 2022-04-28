Ukraine says probing 10 Russian troops over Bucha

By AFP More by this Author

Ukrainian prosecutors said Thursday they were investigating 10 Russian soldiers on suspicion of war crimes in Bucha where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes were found after Russian troops retreated.

"Ten servicemen of the 64th motorised infantry brigade of the Russian armed forces, part of the 35th army, are suspected of cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of laws and customs of war," the prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

"The suspects will be declared wanted in order to detain them and bring them to justice."

Prosecutors said the suspects had allegedly harmed civilians during their occupation of Bucha just outside Kyiv in March, and were also being investigated for "premeditated murder."

Horrific images of dozens of bodies in civilian clothes lying in the streets, some with their hands tied behind their backs, in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv, shocked the world when they emerged earlier this month.

Prosecutors alleged the suspects "held hostage civilians who did not take part in hostilities and did not have weapons".

According to their investigation, the Russian servicemen put people "on their knees, blindfolded them" and "tied their hands with plastic ties".

They allege the suspects tried to extract information on the whereabouts of Ukrainian troops and "inflicted body injuries" on them to that end.

People had been thoroughly beaten up and were also "hit with gun butts", it said.

The soldiers also "looted the local population, removing personal belongings and household appliances", it said.

There have been widespread reports of theft by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Moscow has denied killing civilians in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed honours on the 36th brigade -- which Ukrainian officials had previously said was behind the alleged war crimes in Bucha.