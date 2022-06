By AFP More by this Author

Ukrainian forces are "holding out" against Moscow's troops in the eastern city of Severodonetsk but are outnumbered by a "stronger" Russian side, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

"We're holding out" but "there are more of them and they are stronger," he told journalists in Kyiv, adding that Severodonetsk and neighbouring Lysychansk were both "dead cities now".

