UN faces contentious Iran nuclear vote ahead of General Assembly

France said on Tuesday the UN Security Council will vote ​this month on renewing the mandate of a panel monitoring sanctions on Iran, setting up a ‌potential showdown with Russia and China, which oppose the sanctions regime and oversight mechanisms.

The mandate of the panel, which supports the work of the UN sanctions committee on Iran, is due to expire on September 26, during the annual meeting of world leaders at ​the UN General Assembly. The US-Israeli war with Iran is expected to top the agenda.

Outlining plans for ​the presidency of the 15-member Security Council, which France holds for September, French UN ⁠ambassador Jerome Bonnafont told reporters the nuclear issue and Iran's non-compliance with its UN obligations would be at ​the heart of discussions on the country this month.

"The Council will finally have to vote on renewing the mandate ​of the ... panel of experts on Iran," he said. "That was a matter reintroduced in September 2025, when we restored sanctions on the country following Iran's non-compliance with its obligation under its nuclear program."

UN diplomats said the vote is expected on September 17.

Diplomats say a ​vote raises the prospect of vetoes by both Russia and China, which argue that the Security Council no ​longer has a mandate to consider the Iranian nuclear issue.

In a joint statement in March, Russia and China said in reference ‌to the ⁠sanctions committee that the Security Council "cannot proceed to re-establish the 1737 Committee or its Panel of Experts."

Unlike the panel of experts, the sanctions committee does not have a fixed term. The committee was established in 2006 to oversee sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. It is known by the U.N. resolution number 1737, which created it.

Russia and ​China's UN missions did not ​immediately respond to requests ⁠for comment on the voting plans.

In 2024, Russia vetoed the annual renewal of a panel of experts monitoring enforcement of UN sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear ​weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The Iran dispute stems from a decision by Britain, France ​and Germany to ⁠trigger a UN "snapback" mechanism last year, restoring sanctions lifted under the UN-endorsed 2015 Iran nuclear deal after concluding that Tehran was not complying with the agreement meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.