Petrol, diesel prices drop in September

Dar es Salaam. Motorists and industries using petroleum products are set to benefit from lower fuel prices after the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by an average of Sh100 per litre for September.

Ewura has cut the price of petrol by Sh102 per litre and diesel by Sh101, reflecting movements in global oil prices at the time the fuel was ordered, although international prices remain volatile amid the continuing conflict in the Middle East.

In Dar es Salaam, a litre of petrol will now retail at Sh3,796, diesel at Sh3,877 and kerosene at Sh3,713, down from Sh3,898, Sh3,978 and Sh4,003, respectively, in August.

For fuel supplied through the Port of Tanga, petrol will sell at Sh3,872 per litre, diesel at Sh3,953 and kerosene at Sh3,789, compared with Sh3,959, Sh4,039 and Sh4,065, respectively, in August.

At the Port of Mtwara, petrol will retail at Sh3,909 per litre, diesel at Sh3,990 and kerosene at Sh3,825, down from Sh3,990, Sh4,070 and Sh4,096, respectively.

The latest price cuts come amid fluctuations in global oil prices between May and August, according to data from CountryEconomy based on the Europe Brent Spot Price FOB.

The average price of a barrel of Brent crude rose to $107.14 in May before falling to $85.40 in June and $83.76 in July, representing a decline of about 22 percent between May and July.

However, prices rebounded in August to an average of $91.15 per barrel, an 8.8 percent increase from July, although they remained about 15 percent below the May level.

Ewura said oil companies were free to sell petroleum products at competitive prices, provided they did not exceed the prescribed cap or fall below the applicable minimum price.

The prices were calculated in accordance with the Ewura Petroleum Products Pricing Regulations, 2022, published in Government Notice No. 57 on January 28, 2022, and subsequent amendments published in Government Notice No. 761A on October 30, 2023, as well as the 2024 Bulk Procurement System Regulations.

The regulator urged all fuel stations to clearly display current prices, discounts and other commercial incentives offered to customers.

“Where there is a choice, customers are advised to buy petroleum products from stations offering lower prices to promote competition,” Ewura said.

The authority warned that selling fuel without clearly displaying prices was an offence and that stations failing to comply with legal requirements would face penalties.

Ewura also directed fuel retailers to issue receipts generated through Electronic Fiscal Pump Printers (EFPP), while customers were advised to ensure they received receipts showing the station’s name, date, type of fuel purchased and price per litre.

The receipts can be used as evidence in the event of complaints over fuel being sold above the prescribed price or concerns over the quality of petroleum products.