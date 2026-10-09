US imposes sanctions on ICC hours after former judge wins Nobel Peace Prize

The United States imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, hours after one of its former judges won the Nobel Peace Prize, setting Washington on a diplomatic collision course with European allies.

The court denounced the move as an “assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order” and called on its 125 member states to take action to defend it.

“The Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the states that created it,” it said in a statement. “This is not just about defending a single institution, but about safeguarding the international order grounded upon the rule of law. History will judge this moment.”

The Trump administration has long been hostile to the court, which was established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Washington has previously imposed sanctions on its prosecutors and judges. Friday’s move would go further by potentially penalising companies that provide services to the court itself.

“President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement first published by Reuters.

“That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off its resources and crippling its ability to operate.”

The US Treasury announced the sanctions with an initial six-month grace period and several exemptions covering transactions involving telecommunications, software, pension payments and detainees.

Mr Rubio said the sanctions had been structured to give the court and its member states an opportunity to address Washington’s concerns. He added that the measures would be adjusted if those demands were not met.

Washington has criticised the ICC over arrest warrants issued for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as a previous investigation into the conduct of US soldiers in Afghanistan, which the court says has been “deprioritised”.

“The sanctions are intended to undermine the rule of law internationally and the work that an independent judicial institution is doing,” ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan told Reuters.

“Our work will continue across all our situations, our investigations and our prosecutions.”

The ICC has issued arrest warrants against more than 70 people, including world leaders and prominent figures in global conflicts. Besides Mr Netanyahu, the court has sought the arrest of Hamas figures. Others who have been the subject of arrest warrants include Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir and former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Charges against Kenyan President William Ruto and former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta were withdrawn.

Nobel committee cites political attacks

The ICC has received strong backing from its member states, which include all European Union countries and all members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), except the United States and Turkey. The court is based in the Netherlands, an EU and Nato member.

The Nobel Peace Prize awarded hours earlier to South African jurist Navi Pillay, who served on the ICC’s Appeals Chamber from 2003 to 2008, was explicitly described by the prize committee as a gesture of support for international tribunals at a time when “judges and institutions of international law are under political attack”.

“An international legal system in which war criminals are held to account and the victims of abuse see justice served is a precondition for a peaceful world,” the committee said.

US sanctions typically prohibit US-based companies from doing business with a sanctioned organisation. Such restrictions can force banks to close accounts, insurers to withdraw coverage and software companies to halt cooperation.

During his first term, Mr Trump’s administration imposed targeted sanctions on ICC officials. Those measures were rescinded under President Joe Biden. Washington announced new sanctions against court officials days after Mr Trump returned to office in January 2025.

ICC officials have spent months preparing for the possibility of sanctions against the institution itself. They have moved office computers away from Microsoft software to open-source alternatives and made new arrangements for banking and health insurance.

Earlier this week, the court’s registrar, Osvaldo Zavala Giler, called on the EU to prepare to use a so-called “blocking mechanism” that would allow European countries to shield themselves from the extraterritorial effects of US sanctions.

In his statement, Mr Rubio said Washington had delayed imposing the sanctions in the hope that the ICC and countries party to its founding Rome Statute would address US concerns, but they had failed to do so.