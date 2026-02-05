US, Russia to resume high-level military talks

Washington. The United States and Russia have agreed to reestablish high-level military-to-military dialogue following talks held in Abu Dhabi, the US military said on Thursday, in a move that could signal efforts to normalise some ties between the two countries.

Washington suspended direct military communication with Moscow just before Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict, which began in 2022, has become the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Russia and Western nations since the height of the Cold War.

In a statement, the US military said restoring the communication channel aims to reduce the risk of miscalculation and unintended escalation between the two sides.

“Maintaining dialogue between militaries is an important factor in global stability and peace, which can only be achieved through strength, and provides a means for increased transparency and de-escalation,” the statement said.

The talks follow a meeting in Abu Dhabi between the commander of US European Command, General Alexus Grynkewich, and senior Russian and Ukrainian military officials.

Despite the suspension of high-level military contacts in recent years, both sides had maintained an emergency deconfliction line to prevent accidental clashes.