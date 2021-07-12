Advertisement

Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

Monday July 12 2021
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity and mothership separate as they fly way above Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico on July 11, 2021 on the way to the cosmos.

By AFP

Spaceport America.A Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touched down Sunday after a voyage the British billionaire called an "experience of a lifetime."

"Congratulations to our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard work to get us this far," he said during a live feed as the VSS Unity spaceship glided back to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

It reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometers), beyond the boundary of space according to the United States, allowing the passengers to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth's curvature.

Touch down occurred around 9.40 am Mountain Time (1540 GMT), about an hour after take-off.

