Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

By AFP More by this Author

Spaceport America.A Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touched down Sunday after a voyage the British billionaire called an "experience of a lifetime."

"Congratulations to our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard work to get us this far," he said during a live feed as the VSS Unity spaceship glided back to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

It reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometers), beyond the boundary of space according to the United States, allowing the passengers to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth's curvature.

Touch down occurred around 9.40 am Mountain Time (1540 GMT), about an hour after take-off.