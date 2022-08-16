It’s not over until it’s over, Azimio says

By Collins Omulo More by this Author

Azimio leaders have intimated they will be heading to court to challenge the presidential results announced yesterday.

Breaking her silence after the announcement of Dr William Ruto as the president-elect, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua took to Twitter to give a hint of an impending battle ahead.

“It is not over until it is over,” tweeted Ms Karua some 15 minutes past 7 pm.

Azimio spokesperson Makau Mutua was categorical, saying the declaration by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is null and void.

He said the commission had no quorum to hold a plenary and make such a weighty decision.

“Any results the IEBC and Mr Chebukati announces are invalid because he had no quorum of commissioners to hold a plenary and make such a weighty decision. The ongoing process at Bomas is now illegal,” tweeted Prof Mutua.

Chief agent

Earlier, Mr Saitabao ole Kanchory, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga's chief agent, accompanied by other coalition leaders including Siaya Governor-elect James Orengo and his Kisumu counterpart Anyang Nyong'o, demanded to see the presidential results and verify them before they alerted their leader, Mr Odinga, to proceed to Bomas for the results announcement.

In a press briefing, Mr Kanchory said Azimio's top brass was yet to be given Form 34C which contains the results of the elections, "which is mandatory before the announcement of results".

He claimed Mr Chebukati had held himself incommunicado and had been avoiding meeting the Azimio agent, further alleging the electoral process was marred by widespread irregularities.

"We have intelligence reports that their (IEBC) system was penetrated and hacked and that some of the IEBC officials actually committed electoral offences and some of them ought to have been arrested if they were not arrested," said Mr Saitabao.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu had claimed that the results showed that the former prime minister was the winner of the August 9 elections with 7,309,259 votes against his rival’s 7,165,787 votes.

“We have been looking for Mr Chebukati to show us the results but he has been evading us. We have our results which shows we won,” said Ms Ngilu.