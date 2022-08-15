LIVE: Announcement of Kenya's President-elect

Kenya’s electoral commission is expected to announce the President-elect today six days after election held on August 9.



Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has completed the verification process; all eyes now on Chairperson Wafula Chebuka for the big announcement.



Deputy President William Ruto is leading with slightly more than 51 percent of the vote against 48 percent for Raila Odinga, based on official results from more than 80 percent of constituencies, according to a tally published by the IEBC.



Ruto, 55, is deputy president but is effectively running as the challenger after outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta threw his support behind his former foe Odinga, the 77-year-old veteran opposition leader making his fifth bid for the top job.