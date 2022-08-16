LIVE: Raila Odinga addresses Kenyans, rejects poll results

The address was at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where the Azimio coalition has set up its media centre.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has rejected Wafula Chebukati’s declaration of DP William Ruto as president-elect saying his coalition is pursuing all available constitutional options.

Speaking for the first time since the IEBC chair declared the presidential results on Monday, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate, claimed Mr Chebukati showed disregard to the Constitution by announcing results processed unilaterally.

He also claimed that the chair was the only person who accessed the presidential tally and informed the commissioners without permitting any discussion of the results.

“The chair acted in disregard to the Constitution… Azimio rejects the presidential results announced by Mr Chebukati,” he said.

Mr Odinga also urged his supporters to maintain peace and calm as the coalition pursues constitutional avenues to invalidate the pronunciations by Mr Chebukati.

Dr Ruto polled 7,176, 141 (50.49 per cent) to secure the 50 per cent plus one required to win the presidency in the first round, edging out Mr Odinga who got 48.85 per cent of the vote.

