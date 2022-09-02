5G launch offers new hope for Tanzania’s tech strategy

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. What does 5G mean for Tanzania’s technology space and wider digital ecosystem? How can young innovators and those working in the technology space benefit from this technology? These are some of the questions posed by tech entrepreneur co-founder and CEO of Sahara Ventures, Jumanne Mtambalike, during the launch of Tanzania’s first 5G network yesterday.

Deployed by Vodacom Tanzania Plc, 5G technology is a transformational development in the country’s digital journey and provides opportunities to players in the technology and innovation space in areas of seamless communication, data and efficient connectivity.

Addressing the audience at the launch which boasted some of the country’s crème de la crème in the technology industry from the public and private sector, Vodacom Tanzania Acting managing director Hilda Bujiku said the roll out of 5G technology will go in tandem with expansion of the existing 3G and 4G, with plans of reaching 90 percent of Tanzanians by 2024.

This strategy is in line with the government’s plan for digital transformation. Tanzania is joining an elite group of 12 countries in Africa who’ve launched 5G technology. Through the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) the country is undertaking massive digital development projects such as constructing the National Fibre Optic Cable network known as National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) with a view to achieve greater connectivity across the country and beyond.

“Technology and human spirit can create a better future for Tanzania. This is going to be a game changer for our country. 12 African countries including Botswana, Egypt, Gabon, Lesotho, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Kenya, Nigeria, among others all launched 5G before us, but now we are also on the platform, and it is a big step forward,” said minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye, who graced the launch as guest of honour and initially addressed the audience through hologram before joining physically.

“Such a milestone manifests the benefits of our IT policies. We want to turn Tanzania into a digital economy and change lives through technology. Today, the world is led by innovation through AI, internet of things, robotics, and I want Tanzania to play a part in these advancements,” Nape said.

On May 20, 2022 when tabling his ministry’s budget Nape said Tanzania will launch 5G this financial year, “I thank Vodacom Tanzania for making this a reality,” he said.

However, insights shared by Mr Mtambalike offered new perspective and gave the government and other stakeholders in the innovation space something to think about.

He cautioned that the excitement of the 5G roll out will mean nothing if it is not effective in the country.

“Do we have the infrastructure to ensure 5G technology thrives and is affordable to everyone?” questioned Mr Mtambalike. He added that there needs to be implementation of policies that will enable young innovators and the wider public to access such high level technology.

“We need affordable gadgets that will enable innovators to try out new technologies,” he shared.

The Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba back while presenting the budget proposal for the fiscal year of 2021/22 in Dodoma proposed to waive value-added tax on smartphones, tablets and modems to encourage the use of telecommunications services to achieve the target of 80 percent internet penetration by 2025.

However, in the 2022/23 budget the government said the tax waiver didn’t reap the rewards envisioned with prices of gadgets remaining high.

Offering her two cents on 5G technology and how it can be used to benefit Tanzanians, founder of Media Convergency, Ms Asha Abinallah, said the new roll out will come in handy in the Fourth Industrial Revolution journey (4IR). She extended the scope by addressing how non-governmental organisations can play a big role in spreading knowledge on the use of 5G. “NGOs should take the lead in making the wider audience understand the importance of 5G and what it has to offer in changing lives and fostering development,” she shared.

In terms of speed, 5G offers 40 times more speed and efficiency reaching up to 500mbps with enough spectrum. When tested on a mobile device at the launch, the 5G network reached 287mbps within less than 4 seconds.

Vodacom Tanzania Director of Network, Mr Andrew Lupembe provided context on why the telco decided to deploy 5G instead of enhancing 4G in the country. “4G is good, but due to community demands, there was a need for higher technology with low lateceny, hence 5G. It will address a lot of challenges in Tanzania,” he explained.

As Tanzania’s telecom industry awaits to participate in the auction of broadband spectrums offered by TCRA in October that would give more room for 5G expansion, Vodacom was given the green light to upgrade its capacity beforehand owing to its advanced technology.

According to Ms Bujiku, the initial roll out of 5G will start with establishment of over 200 5G sites in Tanzania’s regions such as Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Dodoma, Mwanza, Iringa, Kagera, Njombe, and also Zanzibar, among other areas by November 2022.

Those to benefit include fixed customers on small and medium enterprises, among others.

“With 5G, businesses should look forward to great transformation such as internet of things, artificial intelligence, remote access of healthcare, and a host of rewards in sectors such as education, transportation, tourism,” shared another tech expert based in Dar es Salaam who is looking forward to using the latest technology, but said government should review policies and other restraints in the innovation sector which have for years hindered Tanzania’s progress.

According to TCRA’s latest report on mobile network market share, number of mobile subscriptions jumped to 56.2 million as of June this year, up from 53.2 million that was recorded during a similar period last year, meaning the customer base is expanding.