Africa deploys AI and data analytics to stop exam malpractice

Arusha. African countries are turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and digital security systems to combat increasingly sophisticated examination malpractice.

This development follows calls from education authorities, who warn that traditional measures are no longer sufficient to keep pace with tech-driven forms of cheating.

Furthermore, examination bodies across the continent have been urged to invest in AI-powered tools capable of detecting suspicious patterns and vulnerabilities throughout the assessment cycle, from question setting to results publication.

The call was made on Monday, August 17, 2026, during the opening of the 42nd Annual Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA).

The event takes place in Arusha from August 17 to 21 under the theme: Strengthening educational assessment in an era of rapid technological change.

The four-day conference has brought together over 350 delegates from 28 African nations and across the globe, including ministry officials, examination councils, and assessment experts.

Hosted by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA), the meeting is evaluating how African assessment systems can adapt to emerging technologies, particularly the rapid growth of AI.

Opening the conference on behalf of Education, Science and Technology Minister Prof Adolf Mkenda, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Prof Carolyne Nombo, said conventional methods used to safeguard examinations were no longer adequate.

She cited smartphones, social media, and AI-powered technologies as key tools that have transformed examination cheating.

Prof Nombo stated that malpractice is no longer limited to candidates bringing unauthorised materials into halls, but occurs across different stages via digital platforms.

“Examination security should not end with preventing a candidate from entering an examination room with prohibited materials. It must begin from question preparation and continue through to the release of results,” she said.

She added that security must encompass printing, transportation, storage, administration, marking, data processing, and publication of results.

“As technology advances, examination malpractice is also becoming more sophisticated, with smartphones, social media, and AI emerging among the challenges requiring new security systems,” she noted.

However, rather than viewing technology solely as a threat, Prof Nombo said African nations should leverage it to enhance security.

She urged assessment bodies to invest in robust digital security systems, data analytics, and AI tools that can identify unusual patterns and potential indicators of cheating.

“I therefore urge examination bodies across Africa to invest in robust digital security systems, data analytics, and AI-powered tools capable of detecting indicators of malpractice and weaknesses in the examination process,” she urged.

AEAA President, Dr Eshetu Kebede Gichoro, noted that investing in technology alone is insufficient without clear policies and guidelines governing AI use in educational assessment.

He said frameworks must address ethics, transparency, data protection, equality, and fairness for all learners.

Dr Gichoro highlighted that AI offers major opportunities, including adaptive examinations that respond to individual learner abilities, predictive analytics, and personalised learning pathways.

However, he warned that the technology raises concerns regarding data ownership, equity, and ethics, particularly as many African countries rely on external systems.

“If Africa does not build independent assessment systems that integrate technology, we risk becoming users of systems imported from elsewhere, which may not reflect our realities or serve our aspirations,” he cautioned.

He called on African nations to build home-grown assessment technologies whilst establishing policies to guarantee responsible deployment.

Technology must not widen education gap

For his part, National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) executive secretary, Prof Said Ally Mohamed, said the conference is evaluating how assessment systems can adapt to AI and other emerging technologies.

He noted that the meeting provides a platform for global experts to share research, experiences, and innovations aimed at improving educational assessment.

“Beyond examination security, the conference will also examine how data generated through assessment can be used to improve the quality of education,” said Prof Mohamed.

He added that discussions will focus on ensuring technological advancements do not marginalise learners in economically disadvantaged communities, rural areas, or vulnerable groups.