What Tanzania manufacturing can do as China’s investment expands









Dar es Salaam. China’s growing investment footprint in Tanzania is creating a major opportunity for the country to accelerate manufacturing and industrialisation, but experts say the benefits will depend on how effectively Tanzania converts foreign capital into local production, skills, technology and businesses.

Chinese investors accounted for $3.14 billion of the $3.38 billion total foreign capital registered under the Tanzania’s Export Processing Zone (EPZ) scheme between April and June 2026, according to data from the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza).

The investment was associated with 19,027 projected jobs, making China by far the largest source of foreign investment under the scheme during the quarter.

The figures come at a time when manufacturing is emerging as the leading investment destination in the broader economy.

During the April-June quarter, Tanzania registered 243 investment projects under the general investment scheme with total capital of $1.88 billion and potential to create 33,805 jobs.

Manufacturing accounted for 139 of those projects, attracting $764.07 million and generating 17,875 projected jobs.

The commercial building, construction and economic infrastructure sector followed with 13 projects worth $387.22 million and 7,343 projected jobs, while tourism attracted 23 projects valued at $361.36 million and 2,397 jobs.

Agriculture recorded 23 projects worth $69.27 million.

Tiseza’s Director General Gilead Teri said the latest figures showed increasing investor engagement and confidence in Tanzania.

“This quarter presents a clear picture: more investors are coming in, more projects are moving through the system, and more activity is taking shape on the ground,” Mr Teri stated in the bulletin.

But for Tanzania, the question is increasingly shifting from how much investment can be attracted to what the country gains from that investment once it arrives.

Director of the Centre for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof Humphrey Moshi, said China’s growing strategic importance presented Tanzania with an opportunity to deepen industrialisation, increase the value of its exports and strengthen domestic productive capacity. He said Tanzania needed to ensure Chinese investment contributed to value addition inside the country instead of simply increasing the volume of raw materials or low-value products exported.

“It is a big opportunity for Tanzania, particularly in promoting industrialisation. We need to increase the value of our exports through value addition domestically. This will also create more employment opportunities,” Prof Moshi said.

He said Tanzania should seek to develop interconnected industries in which one factory supplies raw materials or intermediate products to another, creating a wider domestic industrial ecosystem.

“We need to expand the chain of industries. One industry should be able to produce a product that becomes a raw material for another industry. That is how we can create more industries and expand the industrial base,” he said.

Such linkages could allow the establishment of a major factory to generate opportunities beyond direct employment by creating demand for local suppliers, processors, logistics companies and other businesses.

Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development, Dr Donath Olomi, said Tanzania needed a deliberate strategy for engaging China as the country becomes an increasingly important investor and market.

“We need a strategy for engagement now. There is an opportunity, but there is also a challenge. China is a dominant investor and a substantial market, so we need to be deliberate about how we engage,” Dr Olomi said. He said the relationship should not be assessed only through the amount of capital invested or the value of trade and infrastructure projects.

The development of Tanzanian human capital, he said, should also form part of the investment equation.

“When China invests in industries here, we need a strategy to make sure that our people actually acquire the technical skills. How they do it and how those skills are transferred is very important,” Dr Olomi said.

Dr Olomi said Tanzania should also ensure that local businesses are positioned to participate in the supply chains created by Chinese investments.

The objective, he said, should be to give Tanzanian SMEs and entrepreneurs opportunities to supply goods and services to major investments, develop their capabilities and eventually participate in regional and international markets.

That would broaden the economic impact of Chinese investment beyond individual projects by creating a network of domestic businesses linked to foreign-owned manufacturing operations.

The scale of investment already being recorded gives the issue greater urgency.

Between April and June, Tiseza registered 250 new investment projects across the general and EPZ/SEZ schemes, bringing the cumulative number to 934 projects valued at $8.8 billion, with potential to create more than 253,512 jobs.

The figures represent registered investment and projected outcomes rather than capital already fully deployed or jobs already created.

For Tanzania, however, the size of the investment pipeline underscores the importance of having policies that ensure foreign investment strengthens domestic productive capacity.

Prof Moshi said this would require stronger negotiating capacity so that Tanzania could secure partnerships that generate mutually beneficial outcomes.

“We need to improve our skills in negotiation so that we can create more win-win situations in the partnerships we enter into with China,” he said.