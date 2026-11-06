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Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement
‘AI can add $1.3bn into the local economy if gaps are addressed’
Friday, November 06, 2026
- 4 min read
By
Ramadhani Ismail
Journalist
Mwananchi Communications Limited
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