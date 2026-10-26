Costliest AI mistake a Tanzanian business can make this year

By Grayson Julius

They ask guided questions and they frustrate the customer.” A customer service professional said that from the floor during Customer Service Week, challenging a panel I was sitting on. Then she added the line that stayed with me. “You write to them in Kiswahili and they answer you with English options.”

She was describing rule-based bots that follow a script, and she was right about them. But one badly built chatbot is not evidence that better ones do not exist, and the chatbot was never really her point. Underneath the complaint sat a quieter question she never put into words. If these things get better, where does that leave me?

She was asking about her job. The thing actually changing is her work. The most expensive mistake available to a Tanzanian business this year is not buying the wrong AI tool. It is buying the right one and leaving the work exactly as it was.

That is not a hunch.

Gartner, the global research firm that advises large companies on technology, surveyed nearly 2,000 managers and found that business units which redesign how work gets done, rather than simply deploying AI and encouraging staff to use it, are twice as likely to exceed their revenue goals. Twice. Not from a better tool, but from a different decision about what the work is.

Most organisations here are doing the second thing. Buy the licence, run the training, tell everyone to use AI for emails and reports, then wait for the productivity. It arrives as minutes saved and goes nowhere, because nothing structural moved. Faster email is not a business outcome.

This matters now because the money is already moving. The government is developing a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, and in February the International Organisation of Employers and the Association of Tanzania Employers launched AI Xcelerate, a programme to help Tanzanian enterprises, smaller ones especially, adopt AI for productivity and growth. The budgets are being written this year. Spending them on tools layered over unchanged work is how a business ends the year poorer and no faster.

So what does redesign actually look like?

Take the frontline role those bots were built to assist. In a contact centre, the job was built around volume. Answer, resolve, close, repeat. AI is taking the bottom of that pile, the password resets and the balance enquiries, and it will keep taking it. Leave the role as it is and the person shrinks with the queue.

Redesign it and the same role grows. The work becomes separating noise from real customer pain, catching the problem the bot cannot name, and carrying the conversations where a human voice is the product itself. A Gartner survey of service leaders published this year found 85 percent are expanding what their agents do as AI reduces contact volume.

There is a second move most organisations miss. A contact centre hears the truth about a business before anyone else does. The agent taking the same complaint for the twentieth time in a week knows exactly what is broken in the product, and in most companies that knowledge dies on the call. Redesigned, it becomes a weekly line from the floor into product, operations and risk.

The supervisor’s job changes too. Monitoring handling times made sense when the queue was the business. When a bot absorbs the simple contacts, the work becomes deciding what the bot should learn next, which conversations it must never handle alone, and where the Kiswahili answer is still wrong.

Now the uncomfortable part.

The obvious objection is that redesign is a polite word for retrenchment. That worry is fair and it is not imaginary. Some organisations will thin the frontline, bank the saving and call it transformation. My own view, from watching this play out, is that they buy a cheaper version of the same business, and a year later they quietly start hiring again under different titles. Cutting is the cheap version of this decision. Redesign is the version that compounds.

The ICT Commission has been telling Tanzanians that AI has not come to kill jobs but to change how we work. That is right, and it is incomplete. Work does not change by itself. Somebody has to sit down and change it, and that somebody is not the agent on the floor. It is the person who approves the budget.

Last week, banks and telecom companies put their executives behind service desks for a few days to honour frontline staff. A good gesture. The better one costs more and lasts longer. Go back to those teams, ask what their work should be now, and rebuild the role around the answer.

The tool will arrive on its own. The decision will not.

The people will be fine. It is the work that needs saving.