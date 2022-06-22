Air Tanzania to resume China direct flights

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) yesterday announced its plan to resume China flights following easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The China flights were launched in 2021.

Speaking yesterday during the visit of a Chinese envoy, ATCL acting managing director Albinus Manumbu said: “We are waiting for the fights.” He said the flight will start transporting Chinese and diplomatic officials as they watch the market trends.

For his part, the director of Africa Affairs from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Wu Peng, said: “We are confident that the resumption of the flights gradually recovers and rapidly expands our trade relations.”

He said Tanzania has opened a consulate in Guangzhou and was on its way to open another in Shanghai in an attempt to increase the bilateral trade whose volume expanded by 47 percent to $6.74 billion in 2021.

“We believe this will contribute to development of Air Tanzania and Tanzania’s post Covid-19 recovery,” he added