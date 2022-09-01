Analysts call for complete overhaul of the Police Force

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Lawyers and independent analysts yesterday said there was a need for a complete overhaul of the Police Force to meet the current international standards.

They suggested that the Police Force improvement strategies of 2007 executed under former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Saidi Mwema should be improved to meet the rapidly changing protection demands of citizens and their properties.

Other proposals include arraigning suspected embezzlers of public funds in order for justice to take its course and set precedence for other Police Force officials with intention to commit similar crimes.

Stakeholders’ suggestions came a day after President Samia Suluhu Hassan had unveiled administrative and technical challenges hampering the police force’s performance.

The Head of State revealed the challenges as she graced a three-day seminar for senior police officers themed “Reinforcement of safety and security in alignment with the advancement of science and technology.”

“There are unethical financial practices, yet the force doesn’t follow stipulated regulations regarding its expenditure. This has led to unhealthy relations between the ministry (Home Affairs) and the police force,” said the first Tanzania woman President.

But, yesterday, advocate Emmanuel Ukashu said there was a need to reinstate and improve reforms that were introduced by former IGP Mwema that include community policing and gender desks, noting that they largely motivated the police force.

“The lack of fuel in police vehicles is a huge challenge that has affected smooth progress of several cases in the judicial systems partly due to delayed investigation and failure to take suspects to courts,” he said over the phone.

He said justice delivery on criminal cases depends on the police because they are the ones arresting the suspects, remanding them and transporting them to and from the courts, noting that absence of fuel paralyses the entire system.

“Police Station heads should be given emergency cash that will enable them to address different challenges happening related to their cars including fuel shortages and breakdowns instead of waiting for the approval of the Regional Police Commanders (RPCs),” he said.

An independent analyst, Mr Buberwa Kaiza said, the police force should be overhauled to align it with significant changes taking place in the country and the world at large.

“People with the requisite knowledge and skills should be brought on board. A complete Security Sector Reform (SSR) is required to be executed to the police force. Transformation should change it to the Police Service instead of the present force inherited from the colonial era,” he said.

He said efficiency of the Police Force remained to be low due to the old system used in executing its daily responsibilities.

For his part, a former Tanganyika Lawyers Society (TLS) president, Mr John Seka, said: “President Hassan police officials who have been filling the fuel meant at benefiting the public to private owned vehicles. The suspects should be arraigned.”

According to him, arraignment would provide room for the law to take its course as well as setting precedence to other police officers that any acts of misuse of public funds had serious repercussions.

“This is because when fuel intended for the public it turns to be the misuse of public funds which is a criminal offence,” he said.



