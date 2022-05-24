Chadema still recognises NCCR Mageuzi leadership

By Naomi Achien'g More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Chadema Secretary General, Mr John Mnyika, yesterday said that despite the fact that NCCR Mageuzi national chairman James Mbatia and his vice person (mainland) Angelina Mtahiwa were suspended from their respective duties, his party still recognises them as legitimate leaders.

The decision to suspend the duo was reached on May 21, 2022, when a faction of members of the executive council met in Dar es Salaam and among other things, they disbanded the NCCR Board of Trustees and appointed new members who will be registered in accordance with the procedures.

“During the six years of the late Magufuli’s (John) regime, the office of the registrar of political parties was, unfortunately, fuelling conflicts within political parties and especially the opposition that seem to be a threat to the ruling CCM,” Mr Mnyika claimed.

He added: “This has caused controversy and more conflicts that have disrupted parties. I can confidently say that at least five political parties have suffered from the registrar’s plans.”

Therefore, Mr Mnyika has called on the government to monitor the conduct of the registrar together with his assistant and take considerate action accordingly especially at this time when the registrar’s office is alleged to be biased against the opposition.

Moreover, Judge Francis Mutungi, the registrar of political parties distanced himself from the accusation saying that his office has been leaving political parties to deal with their challenges according to their constitution until the parties reach his office for intervention.

“In fact, NCCR Mageuzi had their meeting, they invited us, we decided to send our officer, Mr Nyahoza, who went to represent the office, but unfortunately, now it is the registrar who is blamed…that means the registrar has got more power to the extent that he can create factions within a political party,” said Mr Mutungi.

Mr Mutungi added: “Honestly, we have been hesitating to take action, we always leave for a political party to sort out its differences accordingly, it is unfortunate, that whenever the office of the registrar is involved after being invited then we are regarded to be the source or engineering problems their parties.”

Nevertheless, the registrar distanced himself from commenting on the letter that was previously sent to him by Mr Mbatia’s faction which dismissed the former party’s secretary-general and installed Mr Anthony Komu as a new secretary general saying the latter has not reached him.

“The office of the registrar doesn’t work on emotions in fact, we normally don’t talk to the press and if you have any issues with an individual political party then come and we will clarify the matter,” said Mr Mtungi.

On the other hand, Mr Mnyika said Chadema has made it clear that they will not furnish their views to the president’s task force, saying the said stance was being blessed by his party.

He, therefore, insisted that the government should reconsider its position following the six years of government rule after which individuals were assaulted and their rights infringed.