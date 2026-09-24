‘Community involvement crucial to Tanzania’s conservation and tourism growth’

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Ashatu Kijaji said Tanzania is stepping up efforts to ensure communities living alongside protected areas benefit from tourism while playing a greater role in conserving the country’s wildlife and natural resources.

Dr Kijaji said community participation had become central to Tanzania’s conservation efforts, strengthening natural resource protection while creating opportunities for local people to participate in tourism-related economic activities.

She made the remarks on Thursday, September 24, 2026, while participating in the ninth Ministerial Meeting held during Tourism Expo Japan 2026.

The minister said Tanzania’s approach focused on promoting sustainable tourism while ensuring communities living around protected areas are included as the sector grows.

She said one key measure was the establishment of Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs), which have created a framework for communities to participate in conservation while benefiting from employment and investment opportunities linked to wildlife and tourism.

Dr Kijaji said the approach had also helped communities recognise the value of natural resources in their areas and the importance of protecting them for future generations.

“Community participation has contributed to efforts to combat wildlife crime and strengthened cooperation between communities and the government in conservation activities,” she said.

Beyond community participation, Tanzania is increasingly using technology to strengthen the management of its protected areas.

Dr Kijaji said the use of drones and satellite-based systems to track wildlife movements had improved monitoring and supported efforts to address human-wildlife conflicts.

She said the technologies were helping authorities respond more effectively to challenges facing communities living close to wildlife areas while improving the management of conservation resources.

The government is also investing in infrastructure to improve access to tourism destinations, according to the minister.

Dr Kijaji said improvements to roads leading to protected areas aimed to make it easier for tourists to reach attractions while improving the operating environment for investors.

She said better infrastructure, combined with conservation and community participation, would strengthen Tanzania’s position in the international tourism market and support continued sector growth.

Tanzania’s participation in Tourism Expo Japan 2026 provides an opportunity for the country to showcase its tourism attractions and engage with international markets, potential visitors and investors.