Research set to shape Tanzania’s blue economy

Dar es Salaam. Data being collected from Tanzania’s waters could help the country identify and protect valuable marine resources, improve fisheries management and guide investment and other activities as it seeks to unlock the potential of the blue economy, researchers have said.

The information is being generated through research aboard the Dr Fridtj of Nansen, a Norwegian vessel operating under a programme in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The research is examining fish abundance and distribution, water quality, aquatic plants and climate-related conditions, including water temperature, oxygen levels and acidification.

The Director General of the Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (TAFIRI), Dr Ismael Kimirei, said the information was important because decisions on the use of marine resources require a clear understanding of what exists in the country's waters and how those resources are changing.

“Research has many benefits. One of those benefits is that it helps us understand the fisheries resources we have, including the different fish species and biodiversity,” he said.

The data are also used in policy-making and Marine Spatial Planning, which helps determine how different marine resources and activities can be managed and developed sustainably.

For Tanzania, the value of the research is already evident from findings generated through earlier surveys.

Kimirei said a survey conducted two years ago identified Kasukazini in the Mafia area as an important area for sharks, information that could support both conservation and tourism.

“For example, in a survey conducted two years ago, we discovered that Kasukazini, in the Mafia area, is a very important area for sharks,” he said.

Such findings can help authorities understand areas that require protection while also identifying marine assets that could have economic value.

The research has also expanded scientific understanding of Tanzania’s marine ecosystems. Kimirei said a survey conducted last year identified coral gardens at depths much greater than previously known.

“We knew that corals could be found down to a maximum depth of about 50 metres. But they have now been discovered at depths of up to 400 metres,” he said.

The findings are significant for a country seeking to expand its blue economy because sustainable use of marine resources depends on reliable information about their location, abundance and condition.













But Kimirei said the benefits of the research extend beyond the data itself, particularly through the skills Tanzanian scientists gain by participating in the surveys.

Researchers from TAFIRI, the Zanzibar Fisheries and Marine Resources Research Institute (ZAFIRI), the University of Dar es Salaam, a university in Zanzibar and BioVision are participating in the current programme.

Kimirei cited a Tanzanian researcher serving as a co-cruise leader alongside a Norwegian scientist as an example of how the programme is helping build local scientific capacity.

“The reason the Tanzanian researcher is in that position is basically because he was a student from one of the previous programmes.

He participated, went on to pursue a PhD in these areas, and has now returned as a leader in running the scientific programme on the vessel,” he said.

Kimirei said building such expertise would be important as Tanzania works towards its long-term development objectives.

“We are building capacity, particularly as we move towards 2050. Under the Vision 2050, science will be the force that drives the wheel of development towards the achievement of Vision 2050,” he said.

The Norwegian Ambassador to Tanzania Ms Tone Tinnes said the research demonstrated the importance of international cooperation in responding to challenges facing the ocean while creating opportunities from the blue economy.

“Climate change is increasingly affecting coastal ecosystems, fisheries, livelihoods, and ocean communities. At the same time, the blue economy offers important opportunities for sustainable development, innovation and economic activities,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador said Tanzania-Norway cooperation covers climate adaptation, research, climate finance and the sustainable blue economy.

“Today's discussions show how research, innovation and collaboration can help translate commitment into practical solutions for people and nature,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador also highlighted the economic opportunities associated with a sustainable blue economy, saying it should not focus solely on conservation.

“A sustainable blue economy is not only about conservation, it is also about innovation, jobs and inclusive economic opportunities,” the ambassador said.

FAO Country Representative in Tanzania, Dr Nyabenyi Tipo , said the EAF-Nansen programme, which is a partnership between Norway and FAO, had provided Tanzania with research information that could support policy, decision-making and capacity building.

“We know what research means in terms of generating knowledge, generating information that can really help policymakers and can help decision-making, but also capacity building for the researchers in Tanzania, and the nation as a whole,” she said.

She described the information generated through the programme as an asset for Tanzania that can be accessed by researchers to build further knowledge, including on climate resilience and mitigation.

“This information is an asset for Tanzania. It's accessible on request by different researchers so that they can advance with the knowledge they get, and they can advance actually what needs to be improved further in terms of climate resilience and mitigation measures,” she said.

She said the research was also important for ocean governance because the vessel collects information from deeper waters and within Tanzania’s Exclusive Economic Zone.