Debate rages on the use of Magufuli Bus Terminal

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government, upcountry bus operators and citizens yesterday provided differing opinions over the use of the Magufuli Bus Terminal in the city.

While the government wants terminal to be the starting or ending point for all upcountry travellers, bus operators and citizens were of the view that the terminal was unfriendly and increased transport burden to travellers.

The difference of opinion that triggered debate came just a day before the mandatory commencement of the e-ticketing all over the country.

The minister of State in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Innocent Bashungwa said the government’s directives aimed at ensuring that the Sh50 billion facility was efficiently used.

But, a resident of Tabata Kimanga in the city, Mr John Mushi told The Citizen that it was inconvenience for passengers residing far away to use the Magufuli terminal.

Also read on: Magufuli Bus Terminal: Of low revenue amid huge potential

Advertisement

Also read on: Magufuli bus terminal a home for the homeless

“It is very expensive for ordinary people like me to start and end journeys at the terminal. That is because someone is supposed to dig deeper in the pockets to pay for transport sometimes in order to board a bus whose offices are located close where we are staying,” he said.

He said bus operators and the government resolve the matter and come up with directives that would benefit both sides. Ms Mary Minja said the government should allow upcountry buses to pick passengers from different places including Shekilango and Ubungo before proceeding to the Magufuli Terminal. But, the BM Coach Director, Mr Basiri Makundi said the Magufuli Bus Terminal lacked conducive environment to accommodate a large number of buses.

“We always release six buses everyday different destinations starting 06:00am. We also, receive six buses from different regions. This is a large number considering that there are several other companies with a large number of upcountry buses,” he said.

According to him, the terminal is unfriendly and expensive to passengers staying in the city outskirts of Kigamboni and Mbande in Temeke District. But, Ubungo Municipality public relations officer, Mr Joina Njali said the Urban Planning Act, 2007 doesn’t allow bus operators to own a bus stations, noting instead that facilities are supposed to be developed by the government.

She was supported by the Tanzania Bus Owners Association (TABOA) member who spoke on anonymity who said bus operators owning sub stations contravened

But, yesterday, Lands Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) Consumers Consultations Council (CCC) acting executive secretary Leo Ngowi has asked the government to allow passengers to use the recent services pending formulation of procedures that would improve the quality and reduce costs of provided services.

In another development, Latra CCC has received complaints from online transport subscribers (Uber and Bolt) directing the government to hold talks with service providers and settle the matter amicably for the interest of consumers.