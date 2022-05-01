Multi-billion Magufuli bus terminal still shrouded in controversy

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The use of the multi-billion Magufuli Bus Terminal at Mbezi Luis on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam is now attracting lock-horns among users, authorities and operators.

Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa), Ubungo Municipal Council and travelers differ on whether the facility had capacity to accommodate loading and unloading passengers of more than 300 buses, so much so that it can do away with private pick up stations.

Taboa states that the project, which cost more than Sh50 billion, was built without the involvement of transport stakeholders inputs and became operational before its completion.

Transporters further claim that the terminal was also built on the city’s outskirts thus making their services to travellers difficult as well as making the latter’s security limited, saying the presence of many touts at the facility was a risk for travellers as well.

Travellers have equally voiced their grievances about the situation they were going through to catch the buses before they take off at 6am, noting that the establishment of private bus pick up stations in parts of the city would be a huge relief to them.

But, Ubungo municipal authorities, who manage the facility, insist that the new terminal was already capable enough and the government was satisfied before starting the construction of the reportedly unique state-of-the-art facility in east and central Africa.

This comes when a report published by The Citizen a week ago showed how Ubungo Municipality has been missing out on revenue due to more than 70 to 90 buses not using the new facility for loading and off-loading passengers and luggage, thus threatening the perceived potential of the facility.

The government has already stated that as of March, 2022 a total of Sh53.09 billion, equivalent to 94. 73 percent, had been paid to complete the construction which is expected come June this year.

According to Mr Elinas Emmanuel, Taboa’s executive committee member, having buses that operating from outside the Magufuli Bus Terminal was a result of a commercial innovation that moves services closer to customers/travellers who live in other parts of the city other than Mbezi Louis alone.

At least, he tells The Citizen, the old Ubungo Bus Terminal was at a more convenient point for all vehicles to start and end their trips as well as availability of all commuter buses that ply routes heading to all corners of the city.

“The Magufuli Bus Terminal is far away from a person who resides in Mkuranga, Coast Region needing to arrive before 6am to board a bus at the facility. This is torture and transporters are doing what they can to reduce the burden. ”

He says the number of vehicles required to start the journey at the Magufuli Bus Terminal is over 300 vehicles while the departure parking area has a capacity of holding only 108 buses.

“Now they want all the buses to get in, yet the parking lot itself is not able to take even half of the vehicles departing in the morning let alone those that depart at around 7am which should be inside for inspection.”

“If you have an area of only 108 vehicles and you are demanding more than 300 vehicles to use the same area, this just causes unnecessary mayhem,” he says.

He says if the main issue is to regulate or monitor security and earn revenue, the government can get that revenue from any facility if there is a clear strategy.

“Forcing everyone to enter Magufuli because of revenue is a sign of laziness and lack of creativity. You can’t force that because you have a place somewhere then everyone (a passenger or a bus owner) should start the journey from there,” he notes.

“So, we still believe the government is smart enough to design something that will benefit all parties. We will be satisfied and comply if they set up special stations even in every district or area with a large population. We will be ready to pay the necessary fees that they see fit…,” he adds.

Another source of confusion, he notes, is the presence of many bus touts, while security is low because everyone is allowed to enter the facility provided he has paid an entry fee of Sh300.

“We advised them at one point to act like an airport where you are not allowed to enter the airport unless you are a traveler, something we haven’t seen implemented…,” he reveals.

He notes that even if phase two of the terminal is 100 percent complete, bus parking will remain at a capacity of 108 buses as other areas targeted for completion are garages and overnight parking lots.

“The terminal doesn’t even have a special checkpoint, instead the inspector checks by getting into the bottom of the bus, thus some accidents occur due to unfriendly infrastructure,” he claims.

A survey conducted by The Citizen at private bus terminal in the Shekilango, Urafiki and Riverside areas witnessed hundreds of travellers using the areas while explaining how expensive it was to go to the Magufuli facility.

“I came from Kisemvule and because I have no one to give me accommodation nearby here, I had to wake up at 1am, prepare my children and then start the journey. I came here (Urafiki) because it’s less expensive than going to Mbezi Luis,” explains Ms Elizabeth Sylas who was to travel to Mwanza.

She says it would be better if there were special pick up terminals for buses using the Morogoro Road such as in Mbagala to facilitate travellers from the Coast Region.

“I have two young children, I used a three-wheeler (bajaji) and a motorbike to get here, this place is cheaper than going to Magufuli. Why are there no bus pick points in other areas under government control? ” queried Ms Elizabeth.

Mr Joseph Andrew says, “Buses have their own private stations that are close to the residences, but they also reduce the inconvenience of boarding a daladala or renting transport to Mbezi which is far from many places. But the municipality insists that the government is losing revenue.”

“That is, if I’m traveling I have to pay the fare to Mbezi, and then pay the entrance fee so that the government can get revenue. The government should help the people, and not oppress them,” he insists.

One bus operator at Urafiki says 95 percent of their customers (travelers) use the station every day with only five percent waiting at the Magufuli terminal.

“What feasibility study did they do that led to the conclusion that building a regional terminal in Mbezi without pick up points in strategic areas would pay off?” She queries.

But Ubungo authorities maintain that the government was satisfied before the start of the construction and every bus should carry out its activities from there and not otherwise.

Addressing the issue of travellers experiencing challenges in trying to get to the modern stand, Ubungo municipality business officer Prisca Mjema says the government cannot satisfy everyone in its strategic projects.

“The government built the stand with the certainty that it was sufficient to accommodate the existing buses and aimed to alleviate the suffering of the people. So it was not just a matter of someone jumping in and starting construction,” she says.

“We cannot invest billions of money on a project that will have no impact later. So saying that the stand is not enough is a lie and when it is 100 percent complete it will serve the needs of all travellers and transporters. ”

She says some buses have never been there to pick up passengers but they complain that the area is not enough, “take your bus there first and then complain to the government than talking when you have never used the facility.”

According to Ms Mjema they have been removing touts from the stand to avoid further challenges.

“The government has no plans to set up special stations elsewhere because the area is adequate enough. The upper area receives 1, 180 cars and there’s an overnight parking lot that can carry over 300 vehicles, so all buses are required to operate from the regional bus terminal,” she maintains.