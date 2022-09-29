France gives Sh1.2 billion to boost arts

Dar es Salaam. The French Embassy in Tanzania yesterday launched the Sh1.2 billion worth project meant to support the creative industry in the country.

The support through the French Government’s Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI), Under the project dubbed ‘SanaaPRO’, the money will be dished out to eight cultural organisations, according to France envoy to Tanzania Nabil Hajlaoui.

The beneficiaries include Art for Social and Economic Development in Africa, Cultural Arts Centre in Arusha, We-Present Tanzania, Ajabu AJabu, DCMA – Zanzibar, Alliance Française Dar es Salaam, Foundation for Civil Society (FCS) and Mudafrica.

“The just launched project will help artists in Tanzania to add more professionals to their art and culture production,” pointed out Mr Hajlaoui.

He went on saying: “This project will not only add professionals in their arts, but also cement ties between Tanzania and France.”

The creative industry has become an interesting strategic sector to boost competitiveness, productivity, employment and sustainable economic growth, he noted.

It is indeed, Mr Hajlaoui added, the lifeblood of the creative economy. It is being used more frequently to promote social integration, social values, cultural promotion and as a source of information as well as knowledge.

The SanaaPRO’s objective is to achieve 15 grant programs for live event in 2022/2023, series of nine debates on the creative industry, shared equipment investment for four cultural organisations and five public contemporary dance events.

Other objectives are training of 70 technicians (sound, light, management, training of 72 Hip Hop artists coming from all over Tanzania and production of two international quality level short film.

FCS Trust chief executive officer Arthur Mtafya said the project will help the emergence of a new generation of cultural professionals and encourage their empowerment.

“This contribution is key for the development of the Civil Society Organisations,” he said.

We wish our relationship with France will be maintained,” noted Mr Mtafya.

During yesterday’s event, Tanzania was well represented by 16 people, entrepreneurs, human right defenders, and leaders from the civil society, sport champions.