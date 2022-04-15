'Mfalme Zumaridi' to remain in remand for two weeks

Mwanza. The self-styled ‘god of the World’ Diana Bundala aka ‘Mfalme Zumaridi’ and her 83 followers on Thursday appeared appeared before the Mwanza Regional Magistrate’s Court yesterday for preliminary hearing of the three charges against them.

The outspoken preacher and her followers were arraigned and charged with three counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly and human trafficking, a charge which is unbailable.

According to the state prosecutor, Emmanuel Luvinga, case number 10/2022 facing Zumaridi alone for allegedly trafficking human beings including children under the age of 18 is in contravention of section 4 (1) (A) and 6 (2) (A) of the Human Trafficking Act number 6 of 2008.

In case number 11/2022, Ms Bundala and her eight accomplices are accused of carrying out an assault against police officials who entered her house to carry out their duties, an offence which is in contravention of section 241 of the Penal Code.

The defendants are also alleged to have obstructed government officials from carrying out their duties in contravention of section 114 (A) subsection ‘b’ of the Penal Code.

In case number 12/2022, Zumaridi and her associates are accused of holding an illegal religious assembly contrary to section 74 (1) and 75 of the Penal Code.

After the accused were brought before the courtroom, the senior state counsel, Luvinga said collection of evidence in case number 10 against ‘Mfalme Zumaridi’ alone was not complete, asking the court to set another date for the case to be mentioned.

Regarding case number 11 against ‘King Zumaridi’ and her eight companions and case number 12 against the preacher and her 83 associates, the prosecutor said collection of evidence has been completed and asked the court to set another date for preliminary hearing.

The defendants’ counsel, Erick Mutta, filed a bail application for two defendants, Dorcas Marwa and Maria Joseph. The accused were released on bail after meeting the conditions of the bail, which include signing a Sh2 million bond, presenting a copy of the national identity card or voter’s registration card and an introduction letter from the village executive officer.

‘Mflame Zumaridi’ along with five of her followers remain in custody, while 78 others are out on bail. Despite their charges being bailable, the five followers who remain in custody chose to remain behind bars with the preacher whom they refer to as their savior out of choice.

The case was adjourned until April 28.