'Promote equity, solidarity to honour Sheikh Karume'

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Clerics yesterday urged leaders of the Union and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to promote solidarity, unity and impartiality among Tanzanians.

They argued that by doing so they would be honouring the founding father of the Isles, Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, who was assassinated 50 years ago.

The call was made in Zanzibar during the 50th commemoration of the death of Sheikh Karume held at the CCM Kisiwandui offices that was decorated with prayers among other things.

During the prayers, Zanzibar’s Chief Mufti Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaabi said Sheikh Karume led the Isles in the wake of the January 12, 1964 revolution, describing him as a person who immensely loved his people and his country.

He wished to see people in the archipelago living reasonable life with good housing and infrastructure and other public services.

“He did not end up wishing but he walked the talk,” said Sheikh Kaabi, adding that he embarked on affordable residential projects in both Unguja and Pemba that benefited urban and rural dwellers.

Advertisement

He said Sheikh Karume, who led Zanzibar from 1964 to 1972, had a vision of developing Zanzibar, noting that to the construction of 72 residential blocks in Unguja from 1970 to 1975 could be the vivid evidence.

He said it was on those grounds that Sheikh Karume is described as a person who strived to achieve equality among sections of the Zanzibar community and thus leaving something to be remembered in his legacy.

“Judging by his deeds, Sheikh Karume had the best interest of people at his heart and served Zanzibaris diligently and wholeheartedly,” he said as the clergy went on describing the First President of the Isles government.

He prayed that God gives wisdom to the current leaders and the heart of love to the people they lead, “This will be the best way of honouring the good deeds left by Sheikh Karume.”

Sheikh Khamis Abdulatif from the Island’s Council of Clerics said Sheikh Karume would be remembered for his efforts in shaping the education sector in the Isles.

He made a reference to the establishment of the Zanzibar Muslim College in 1972, shortly before his untimely death.

“He set a strong education foundation for us. As we pray for him, it is a high time the good deeds are emulated,” noted Sheikh Abdulatif.

Anglican Diocese of Zanzibar Scretary General Stanley Nicholaus prayed God that Tanzania leaders would lead the nation in a manner that would please the Almighty.

He also called citizens to cherish the values of solidarity, love, respect, patriotism and unity stood by the late Sheikh Karume.

Union President Samia Suluhu Hassan was exceptionally present at a memorial prayers and laid a wreath on Sheikh Karume’s grave.

Union President Samia Suluhu Hassan prays before the grave of Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume alongside Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Vice President Philip Mpango (right), retired Zanzibar President Amani Abeid Karume (left), and the Chief of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF), General Venance Mabeyo (second right), in Zanzibar during the commemoration of 50th death anniversary of Zanzibar’s first president in 1972. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE





Zanzibar’s eighth President Hussein Ali Mwinyi was the first to lay wreath on Sheikh Karume’s grave located at the Kisiwandui CCM’s office.

He was followed by President Hassan and Tanzania’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Venance Mabeyo.

Others who laid wreath are; Sheikh Karume’s representative, Ambassador Ali Abeid Karume; a representative of consuls in the Isles and a representative of CCM elders.

Sheikh Karume led the 1964 revolution that overthrew Sultan Jamshid Bin Abdullah who fled to Britain where he lived until September 2020, when he returned to his native Oman.

After successively leading the revolution, Sheikh Karume is respected as the Founding Father of Zanzibar and collaborated with the then leader of Tanganyika, Julius Nyerere to the unification of the two sides to form the present United Republic of Tanzania.

The minister for Energy, Mr January Makamba, is on record as saying some of the fruits of Sheikh Karume’s legacy was the growth of trade between Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar as well as union stability.

Sheikh Karume, who was born in Mwera Village in 1905, was assassinated in Zanzibar Town by four gunmen who shot him dead as he was playing a mancala game famously known in Swahili as Bao at the Afro-Shirazi Party (ASP) headquarters.

The incident was followed by retaliations against opposition suspects of Sheikh Karume’s officials in government and his party Afro-Shiraz Party.