‘Suspend purchase of passenger planes’, says Vunjo MP

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. Former CRDB Bank and Vunjo Member of Parliament Charles Kimei has advised the Government to suspend the purchase of passenger planes during this period and instead buy cargo planes.

Dr. Kimei gave the advice today June 17, 2022 while contributing to the Government budget motion of 2022/23.

The lawmaker said the current situation was so dire that the state budget was prepared in a difficult situation, claiming that many economic indicators were unpredictable

In his contribution the MP said the budget for this year is tight so it is time to look at some development projects which are not urgent and reduce them and instead focus on top priorities

He told parliament that this was not the right time to borrow from foreign markets as interest rates had risen and regular economic indicators were needed in implementing the proposed budget.

However, Dr Kimei commended the government for encouraging the consumption of local products including beer and soda by not raising taxes, saying it would help reduce the cost of living