Tanzania hailed for maintaining security in southern border

Dar es Salaam. Turkish Ambassador in Tanzania Mehmet Gulluoglu has commended the Tanzania People Defense Force (TPDF) and other security agencies for strengthening security at its southern border with Mozambique.

Insurgents linked to the Islamic State have staged attacks since October 2017 in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique’s coastal province rich in natural gas reserves and host to an estimated $60 billion worth of international investment in gas projects.

The violence has left at least 3,100 dead, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), which tracks political violence around much of the world.

Speaking during the event to commemorate the country’s 100th independence anniversary, Dr Gulluoglu commended TPDF and other security agencies for safeguarding and maintaining the country’s peace and stability in the region.

“We commend Tanzania for its efforts to keep the country safe especially its southern borders which is threatened from terrorism and instability something that deserve appreciation, admiration and support,” he said.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, Mr Manuel José Gonçalves said recently that the insurgency has claimed 2,000 lives and displaced over 18,000 others.

“The ongoing situation has the negative impacts on the economy of Tanzania and Mozambique,” he said during the 15th Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) between the two countries held in Dar es Salaam last week.

But, during the event, Dr Gulluoglu pledged to strengthen military cooperation between Turkey and Tanzania through existing bilateral relations.

“Turkey is a candid friend of Tanzania. We are committed to further strengthen our bilateral ties with the East African nation including in military and defence cooperation through joint dialogues, meetings, trainings and aid programs,” he said.

Issues of peace and security in Cabo Delgado Province was among the issues that featured the 42nd Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) held in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).





According to the communique the meeting received updates on the security situation in Cabo Delgado Province, in the northern part of the Republic of Mozambique.

Furthermore, the communiqué says, the summit approved the extension of the Sadc Mission in Mozambique (Samim) and its related processes.

“The summit commended Samim Personnel Contributing Countries (PCCs) for their solidarity and sacrifice in supporting the mission, and expressed condolences to the governments and families of the nine deceased Samim personnel who died in the theatre of operations,” reads the document in part.