‘We will not take the Sh110 million government subsidy’, says Mbowe

By Naomi William

Dar es Salaam. Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe has insisted that the party will not take Sh110 million in government subsidies because by doing so they would be justifying the results of the 2020 General Election.

Mbowe was speaking in the busy Kariakoo business hub where he said it was better for them to walk on foot to encourage people to contribute to the party instead of taking the subsidy.

Mbowe made the remarks on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, while addressing businessmen of Raha Street in Kariakoo as part of the 'Join the Chain' campaign aimed at mobilising various citizens to contribute to the party.

"We were supposed to get Sh 110 million monthly, but the party has refused because if we accept it we will legitimise what happened in 2020,” he said.

He added: This is a difficult political decision but there is no way and this is Chadema's stance, which sometimes gives us a lot of trouble. Personally, I have been hurt in various ways about the stances.

Mbowe, who at various times was hailed by the traders while delivering his speech, said that if the day Chadema changed its position then it was certain that something was being addressed.

In the 'Join the Chain' campaign at Kariakoo area, businessmenn and various citizens who were following the rally donated cash worth about Sh1 million.

Mbowe who is a former MP for Hai, Kilimanjaro region has said the agenda for the New Constitution before the 2025 General Election is alive, saying they will awaken Tanzanians to demand it.