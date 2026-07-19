10 arrested over alleged human trafficking, luring victims with fake jobs

Mwanza. Police in Mwanza have arrested 10 people suspected of human trafficking and fraud after allegedly luring victims with fake employment and business opportunities.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander Mr Wilbrod Mutafungwa said the suspects were arrested on July 16, 2026, at around 10:30am in Mkapa Street, Igoma Ward, Nyamagana District.

Mr Mutafungwa told journalists at the weekend that the arrests followed reports from members of the public about a group allegedly recruiting people from different regions, including Geita, Kigoma, Tabora and Morogoro, with promises of jobs and business opportunities through a company known as Alliance in Motion Global.

He said the suspects allegedly convinced victims to travel to Mwanza before charging them money for registration and access to systems required to start businesses.

"After being transported from different areas to Mwanza, the victims were charged fees for registration and additional payments to get the business system. However, many of them later realised they did not receive the services they had paid for," he said.

Those arrested include Mr Athumani Hamis (29), alleged to be the group's leader, Mr Emmanuel Manyau (27), Mr Avison Mwemezi (23), Mr Justine Joseph (23), Mr Stephano Laurent (23), Mr Tinalile Andrew (23), Mr Fraison Lufungulo (24), Ms Happyness Henry (23), Mr Peter Kiyombi (54) and Igoma Kati Street Chairman Mr Andriano Ngodoki (40).

Mr Mutafungwa said police were continuing with investigations to establish the full network behind the alleged crimes and arrest other suspects.

He urged the public to remain cautious when approached with job or business opportunities that require upfront payments and to verify the legitimacy of companies before investing.

Two in trouble over attack linked to witchcraft claims

Meanwhile, police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged assault of a 78-year-old farmer in Magu District.

The victim, Mr Mihayo Budaga, a resident of Nyambono Hamlet, Kisamba Village, Lubugu Ward, was attacked at his home on July 17, 2026, at around 2am.

Mr Mutafungwa said the suspects allegedly broke into Mr Budaga's house and attacked him, injuring him on the right side of his head with a sharp object.

"After receiving the report, police officers arrived at the scene and took the victim to Magu District Hospital for treatment. Due to his condition, he was later transferred to Bugando Regional Referral Hospital, where he is now improving," he said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the attack was linked to allegations of witchcraft and revenge, with the suspects accusing Mr Budaga of bewitching their relatives.

The suspects have been identified as Mr Lusana Kaswahili (39), a construction worker, and Mr Mbizo Kaswahili (33), a farmer.

Police warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands over witchcraft accusations or personal disputes.